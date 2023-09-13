Olivia Rodrigo announces 2024 Guts world tour including two dates in London

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Olivia Rodrigo announces 2024 Guts world tour including two dates in London

By Press Association
Olivia Rodrigo attending the MTV Video Music Awards 2023 held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey (Doug Peters/PA)
American singer Olivia Rodrigo has announced that she will be taking her album Guts on a worldwide tour.

The 20-year-old music artist, who performed at the Video Music Awards (VMAs) on Tuesday released her second studio album on September 8.

The global tour for Guts will kick off on Friday February 23 2024 in Palm Springs California, with stops including London, Amsterdam, Miami and Paris.

The UK leg of the tour will begin in Manchester at the Co-op Live on Friday May 3 before it heads to Glasgow’s OVO Hydro for May 7.

Rodrigo will play Birmingham’s Utilita Arena on Friday May 10 before embarking on two nights at The O2 in London on Tuesday May 14 and Wednesday May 15.

Rock band The Breeders, Boy’s A Liar singer PinkPantheress, music artist Chappell Roan and American singer Remi Wolf will all be supporting the artist across select dates on the tour.

European fans can register for tickets until Sunday September 17 at 10pm.

Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a code, which grants them access to the online sale on Thursday September 21.

MTV Video Music Awards 2023 – Arrivals – New Jersey
Rodrigo, who is known for songs including Driver’s License and Good 4 U, toured her debut album Sour in 2022 and performed in venues including Madison Square Garden in New York and The O2 in London.

Her new album Guts features the hit song Vampire, which went to number one on the official singles chart in the UK.

In August, Rodrigo became the youngest person so far to have received a Brit Billion Award for achieving one billion UK streams, as calculated by the Official Charts Company.

Rodrigo announced the world tour in a social media post to her followers, which teased that more dates would be “coming soon”.