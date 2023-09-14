Jack Fincham considers lodging police complaint after becoming ‘target’ – lawyer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jack Fincham considers lodging police complaint after becoming ‘target’ – lawyer

By Press Association
Jack Fincham (Ian West/PA)
Jack Fincham (Ian West/PA)

A solicitor representing Jack Fincham has said the Love Island winner is considering lodging a formal complaint against the police after being “unfairly targeted”.

The reality TV star was arrested by Kent Police on August 26 on suspicion of drug driving, careless driving, driving without insurance and driving while displaying false number plates on the A2 near Dartford.

Fincham, from Swanley, was bailed until November 26 this year.

Conor Johnstone, from Maj Law firm, said he understands the number plates on Fincham’s vehicle were private plates, not false plates, and the TV star vehemently denies all allegations made against him.

Love Island 2018
Jack Fincham won the 2018 series of ITV2 dating show Love Island (ITV/PA)

He told the PA news agency: “Mr Fincham has not been charged with drug driving and denies any drug consumption whatsoever.

“There is no evidence at this stage that Mr Fincham drove whilst over the legal limit and we are hopeful that his blood results will prove the same.

“Mr Fincham does feel as though he has become a target of Kent Police in recent months and is considering lodging a complaint against the force.”

It comes after a similar incident in 2021, when Fincham was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving offences and later pleaded not guilty at Sevenoaks Magistrates’ court in Kent.

Mr Johnstone, who also represented Fincham in those matters, said prosecutors dropped the case days before a trial, citing “insufficient evidence”.

Jack Fincham begins boxing career
Love Island star Jack Fincham swapping reality TV for a career in boxing (Ryan Walton/BOXXER/PA)

He told PA: “Mr Fincham was previously arrested on January 4 2021 on suspicion of drug driving. Mr Fincham maintained his innocence throughout and the prosecution eventually dropped the case days before his trial on December 9 2021, as a result of insufficient evidence relating to disclosure requirements.

“In July 2021, he was questioned by police in a car park in Kent. Mr Fincham was not arrested and no charges were brought.

“Mr Fincham has spoken openly about his struggles with mental health in the past and does feel unfairly targeted by Kent Police. We have advised him on the process of lodging a complaint.”

In a statement on Thursday, Kent Police said: “On Saturday 26 August 2023, officers arrested a 31-year-old man from Swanley on suspicion of drug driving, careless driving, driving without insurance and driving while displaying false number plates, on the A2 near Dartford.

“He has since been bailed until 26 November 2023.”

Fincham won the 2018 series of hit ITV2 dating show Love Island with ex-girlfriend Dani Dyer, daughter of former EastEnders actor Danny Dyer.

He later swapped a career in reality TV for boxing, with an upcoming fight against Geordie Shore’s Aaron Chalmers.