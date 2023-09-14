Katie Price bankruptcy court hearing held in private after screenshots complaint

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Katie Price bankruptcy court hearing held in private after screenshots complaint

By Press Association
Katie Price’s latest bankruptcy court hearing was held in private after the ‘petrified’ model accused people following the case online of recording and taking screenshots of proceedings (PA)
Katie Price’s latest bankruptcy court hearing was held in private after the “petrified” model accused people following the case online of recording and taking screenshots of proceedings.

The former glamour model, who was declared bankrupt in November 2019, joined a remote hearing of the specialist insolvency and companies court on Thursday.

But as the hearing was due to begin, the 45-year-old told Judge Paul Greenwood her “anxiety levels have gone up” and that he had been “screenshotted”, with his picture allegedly on a “tattle site”.

She said: “Their name is skanky. They are on here. There are people already on here who shouldn’t be on here.”

“It’s an awful site that gives me anxiety,” Price said, later adding: “I’m scared to be on here because of these people on this site. They are awful about me.

“It’s a site where they just slag everyone off. I’m petrified.”

She later added: “They are already saying I’m going to jail on there.”

Price, who joined the online hearing as “Kate” and did not turn on her camera, accused one individual following proceedings under an apparent alias of “recording everything” and being “here to slag me off”.

The person, who identified herself as a “member of the public”, denied taking screenshots.

Judge Greenwood told those joining the hearing, held on Microsoft Teams, it is contempt of court to screenshot or record proceedings.

He concluded that the hearing – which was due to last 15 minutes and cover the future direction of the case – should be held in private, with only the parties and lawyers able to stay.

“I simply cannot know who is in court remotely,” the judge said, adding he also could not be sure that the “integrity” of the hearing was being “affected by recordings”.

“In all of these circumstances, for the purposes of this particular hearing, in order that it should actually be capable of being conducted, I’m going now to direct that it be heard in private,” the judge said.

Judge Greenwood said the outcome of the hearing will be publicly available.

At a hearing in July, the judge said Price should face questions about her finances, with the court being told a public examination had previously been adjourned.

Barrister Darragh Connell previously said trustees were seeking re-listing of the questioning after Price breached a payment agreement.

Katie Price said people should not be ashamed of being declared bankrupt (PA)

Last month, Price said she was “fed up” of being threatened with legal action and would go to prison to be “done with it all”.

Speaking to TV personality Michelle Visage on her Rule Breakers podcast, Price discussed her bankruptcy and said she had recently been to court “more times than I’ve had hot dinners” and would “genuinely” not care if she was jailed.

In March, Price told Jeremy Vine’s Channel 5 show that people should not be “ashamed” of being declared bankrupt and she had been struggling with her mental health in recent years.

During a hearing in October 2020, Price apologised to the court, saying: “I just haven’t been able to deal with these issues or in the right mental state to understand everything that has been going on.”

She said creditors and officials may think her engagement with them is “too little, too late” but the “progress is real” and she had provided financial information.