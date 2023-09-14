The Queen raises a glass to mark ‘quarter of a million minutes of Archers magic’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

The Queen raises a glass to mark ‘quarter of a million minutes of Archers magic’

By Press Association
Queen Camilla said she would be raising a glass to The Archers as it celebrates its 20,000 episode milestone (Victoria Jones/PA)
Queen Camilla said she would be raising a glass to The Archers as it celebrates its 20,000 episode milestone (Victoria Jones/PA)

The Queen said she will be raising a glass to celebrate BBC Radio 4 soap opera The Archers reaching it’s 20,000 episode milestone.

Camilla, who has been a huge fan of the drama charting the ups and downs of life in fictional Ambridge for many years, shared a message to editor Jeremy Howe, which was read at a BBC reception in Birmingham on Thursday evening, held in celebration of the anniversary.

The message, read by British actress Louiza Patikas who plays Helen Titchener on the long-running show, said: “As one of your greatest fans, and sadly unable to join you this evening, I will be thinking of you all and raising a glass to mark over a quarter of a million minutes of Archers magic from the last 72 years.

The Archers 70th anniversary
Camilla and Jeremy Howe during a reception to celebrate the 70th anniversary of The Archers in 2021 (Kate Green/PA)

“Thank you for bringing joy, companionship, laughter, tears, compassion and understanding to your audience across the globe.

“Here’s to the next 20,000 episodes – and, let’s hope, the end of Rob Titchener once and for all!”

The Archers has been broadcast on BBC radio since 1951 and has clocked up more episodes than any other continuous drama serial in the world.

Although the soap opera is based in a fictional village, it has twice featured cameos from members of the real British royal family: Queen Elizabeth II’s sister Princess Margaret, in June 1984, and Camilla in February 2011.

Princess Margaret appeared as the surprise guest at a fundraising fashion show for the NSPCC in the ballroom of Ambridge’s local hotel Grey Gables, while Camilla appeared in her role as president of the National Osteoporosis Society as part of a special episode to mark the 60th anniversary of the show.

The Archers 70th anniversary
Camilla speaking at a reception to celebrate the 70th anniversary of The Archers in 2021 (Kate Green/PA)

In 2021, Camilla hosted a reception for cast and crew to mark the 70th anniversary of the popular BBC Radio 4 show where she praised the programme for raising awareness of challenging topics such as homophobia, modern slavery, alcohol addiction, domestic violence and coercive control.

Similarly last year, the programme marked the death of the Queen with a specially-recorded scene, which heard two of the serial’s longest-running characters, Lynda Snell and Lilian Bellamy, reminiscing about the Coronation of Elizabeth II in 1953.

The BBC reception celebrating the 20,000 episode of The Archers is being held where the show is recorded in Birmingham.