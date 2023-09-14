Tenth time lucky for artist announced as winner of painting prize

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tenth time lucky for artist announced as winner of painting prize

By Press Association
Graham Crowley’s painting Light Industry has won the John Moores Painting Prize 2023 (Graham Crowley/PA)
Graham Crowley’s painting Light Industry has won the John Moores Painting Prize 2023 (Graham Crowley/PA)

An artist who was inspired by the light in a motorcycle dealership has won a painting prize on the tenth time of entering.

Graham Crowley was named the winner of the John Moores Painting Prize by the Walker Art Gallery in Liverpool on Thursday, 47 years after he first entered the competition.

His work Light Industry, inspired by his visit to a motorcycle dealership, won him the £25,000 prize for the first time, although he has been shortlisted twice before and served on the jury for the prize in 2008.

He said: “The John Moores Painting Prize is without doubt the UK’s pre-eminent painting competition and exhibition.

“One of my ambitions, apart from painting the best paintings I possibly can, has always been to win.

“Exhibiting as part of the prize in the past has played a significant part in establishing my reputation as a painter.

“This is important as I, like most practising painters, am not represented by a gallery or commercial interest.

“The prize has an authoritative history of post-war painting in the UK, and its credibility and longevity are testament to the anonymous judging process. I am thrilled to be the first prize winner this year.”

Crowley painted the work after visiting the motorcycle dealer in Framlingham, Suffolk, which he described as part workshop and part counter-cultural museum.

He said: “What I found enthralling about the place was the light; a diffused, dusty kind of light that emanated from a grubby, obscured skylight.”

Jurors for this year’s prize included The White Pube, the collaborative identity of writers Gabrielle de la Puente and Zarina Muhammad.

They said: “Graham Crowley’s painting is a rugged use of paint that manages to make a rugged scene absolutely glow; a blur of painting that makes memory and space momentarily lucid.

“In places, the monochromatic image ceases to be an image and paint and colour take over, which is very much the desired effect of a workshop – a haven we know all creatives are excited by.”

A record 3,357 paintings were entered for this year’s prize and were whittled down to a shortlist of five, including Social Murder: Grenfell In Three Parts by Nicholas Baldion, which tells the story of what happened before and after the 2017 fire.

Seventy of the artworks will be on display in the  John Moores Painting Prize 2023 exhibition at the Walker Art Gallery from September 16 until February 25 next year.