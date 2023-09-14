Diana’s black sheep jumper sells at auction for almost £1m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Diana’s black sheep jumper sells at auction for almost £1m

By Press Association
Nezha Bernoussi, marketing and communication associate at Sotheby’s looks at the late Diana, Princess of Wales’ black sheep jumper on display at Sotheby’s, central London, ahead of its sale as part of the auction house’s inaugural Fashion Icons sale in New York in September. The jumper, which she wore on several occasions, is estimated to sell for $50,000-$80,000 (�40,000-�70,000 pounds sterling), with online bidding open from August 31 to September 14. Picture date: Monday July 17, 2023.
Diana, Princess of Wales’s black sheep jumper has sold for 1.14 million US dollars (£920,000) at auction.

The red jumper which a newly-engaged Diana wore to a polo match in June 1981, was sold for 1,143,000 dollars by Sotheby’s in New York, easily outstripping its 50,000 – 80,000 dollars estimate.

The jumper, which shows a black sheep among a row of white ones, was discovered in an attic in March by designer Joanna Osborne.

The auctioneers did not disclose the identity of the winning bidder.

Sotheby’s described the jumper as having “whimsical black and white sheep motif” and  was one of the first designs by Sally Muir and Joanna Osborne of Warm and Wonderful knitwear established in 1979.

The Sotheby’s catalogue note states: “Worn by Diana Spencer in 1981 to a polo match of Prince Charles.

Diana, Princess of Wales’ black sheep jumper
The late Diana, Princess of Wales’ black sheep jumper (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

“This lot includes two official letters, written in 1981, from Buckingham Palace to Warm and Wonderful politely explaining the jumper had been damaged and requested either a repair or replacement.

“Warm and Wonderful sent her a replacement sweater that she wore in 1983 to another polo match.”

Letters from Buckingham Palace
Letters from Buckingham Palace were also among the lot (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Sotheby’s added: “Further investigation convinced the team: the damaged cuff, the shape, the single sheep at the shoulders, tiny variations in the sheep’s eyes which were individually sewn on…

“In conjunction with a photo matched authentication by Sotheby’s, this lost sheep jumper found in an attic is confirmed to be the original sheep jumper worn by Princess Diana over 40 years ago.”

Online bidding opened on August 31, the 26th anniversary of Diana’s death in a Paris car crash.