Timeline of allegations made against Russell Brand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Timeline of allegations made against Russell Brand

By Press Association
Russell Brand (PA)
Russell Brand (PA)

Russell Brand has been accused of rape, sexual assaults and emotional abuse while he was at the height of his fame.

Four women have alleged sexual assaults between 2006 and 2013, while the comedian and actor also faces allegations of controlling, abusive and predatory behaviour, following a joint investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4 Dispatches.

Brand strenuously denies the allegations and in a video posted online on Friday, stated all of his relationships have been consensual, before accusing the media of a “co-ordinated attack”.

Here is a timeline of the allegations made against Brand:

– 2006

A woman claims she was sexually assaulted by Brand during a three-month relationship when she was 16 and still at school in 2006.

The woman described his behaviour towards her as “grooming”, alleging he would provide her with scripts on how to deceive her parents into allowing her to visit him.

– 2007

A woman alleges Brand sexually assaulted her and was physically and emotionally abusive towards her during a six-month relationship.

She made the allegations in a book published in 2014 and told The Sunday Times she stands by her account during its investigation.

– 2012

A woman alleges that Brand raped her at his Los Angeles home on July 1, 2012.

– 2013

A woman claims that Brand sexually assaulted her while she worked with him in Los Angeles and threatened to take legal action if she told anyone of the allegation.

– 2020

In 2020, the woman who claims she was sexually assaulted by Brand during a three-month relationship when she was 16, contacted his literary agent at the time, who was also the co-founder of talent agency Tavistock Wood.

A statement given to the PA news agency by Tavistock Wood said: “Russell Brand categorically and vehemently denied the allegation made in 2020, but we now believe we were horribly misled by him. TW has terminated all professional ties to Brand.”

– 2023

On September 16, a joint investigation by The Times, Sunday Times and Channel 4 Dispatches is published, detailing allegations made against Brand.

The night before, Brand denied the claims in a video posted online, stating all of his relationships have been consensual, before accusing the media of a “co-ordinated attack”.

He added: “Amidst this litany of astonishing, rather baroque attacks are some very serious allegations that I absolutely refute.”