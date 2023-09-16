Russell Brand tells show audience members ‘there are things he cannot discuss’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Russell Brand tells show audience members ‘there are things he cannot discuss’

By Press Association
Russell Brand leaves the Troubabour Wembley Park theatre (James Manning/PA)
Russell Brand leaves the Troubabour Wembley Park theatre (James Manning/PA)

Russell Brand told audience members there were things he could not discuss as he performed a comedy gig to thousands of people hours after allegations of rape, sexual assault and coercive behaviour against him were published.

Four women have alleged sexual assaults between 2006 and 2013, when Brand was at the height of his fame, in a joint investigation by The Times, The Sunday Times and Channel 4 Dispatches. He denies all allegations.

The 48-year-old arrived late to his show, Bipolarisation, at the Troubadour Wembley Park theatre in north-west London on Saturday evening.

Russell Brand leaves the Troubabour Wembley Park theatre (James Manning/PA)

He turned up in a black Mercedes 46 minutes late to the sold-out gig, which was due to start at 7pm but did not in fact begin until after 8pm.

The venue has a capacity of 2,000 and fans who had not bought valid tickets could be seen before the show begging front of house staff to let them in.

The set itself was shorter than the time crowds had waited for it to begin, and people could be seen leaving an hour and three minutes after it began.

Russell Brand denies the allegations (James Manning/PA)

Dressed in white trainers, grey jeans, a black jacket and sunglasses, Brand appeared to briefly address the allegations made against him.

A video from inside the venue shows him being met with cheers before he began his set.

Audience members told the PA news agency Brand expressed his love for the crowd, but told them he hoped they “appreciate” that there were certain things he could not talk about during the show.

The comedian made a swift exit from the venue just before 9.40pm.