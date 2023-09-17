Opera singer Russell Watson writes song to be released for charity posthumously

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Opera singer Russell Watson writes song to be released for charity posthumously

By Press Association
Russell Watson writes song to be released posthumously for charity (Worldwide Cancer Research/PA)
Russell Watson writes song to be released posthumously for charity (Worldwide Cancer Research/PA)

Opera singer Russell Watson, who has survived two brain tumours, has written an exclusive song for Worldwide Cancer Research to be released posthumously to help fund “pioneering work” into new cures.

The Salford-born classical singer, 56, is the first musician to write an unreleased track into his will, leaving it as a gift for the UK-based charity to help others “overcome a life-threatening diagnosis” just as he did.

Watson was told he had a brain tumour in 2006 and was successfully treated – before overcoming a second diagnosis a year later.

Russell Watson
Russell Watson was first diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2006 (Worldwide Cancer Research/PA)

He said: “My diagnosis changed everything – all I could think about was how my wife and daughters would survive without me.

“It was difficult to see beyond my illness at the time, but to be alive and healthy 15 years later is something I’m eternally grateful for.

“Often when we are writing wills we think about those closest to us. But a will, much like a piece of music, has the power to touch the lives of so many more.

“I want others to receive the kind of life-saving treatment that I did, to give that gift of time for which I’m so grateful every day.”

Speaking about the never-been-heard song, Watson added: “Leaving this track in my will to support the pioneering work for new cancer cures is hopefully a powerful reminder of the legacy we can all leave behind.”

Watson’s song, billed as a “compilation of his most-loved songs”, was created to remove the taboo around post-life planning and shine a light on how leaving a will “can touch the lives of others”.

Russell Watson
Watson on stage in 2020 (PA)

Helen Rippon, chief executive of the charity Worldwide Cancer Research, said: “Discussion around post-life planning can be uncomfortable, but with roughly half of Brits without a written will, it is important we spread the message about how important it is to plan for when that day comes.

“We understand that people want to put their family and friends first when thinking about writing a will, and our free service offers you support with making that decision.

“It can be a really daunting task, and we want to make it as simple as possible for our community of curestarters.

“You don’t have to include a gift to Worldwide Cancer Research in your will in return, but of course we’d be extremely grateful if you did.

“We’re hugely inspired by Russell’s story and are delighted to receive such an incredible gift from him to shine a light on our charity, and hopefully bring us closer to a day when no life is cut short by cancer.”

Worldwide Cancer Research funds discovery research with the mission to stop cancer.