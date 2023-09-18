GB News’s Beverley Turner defends tweet in support of Russell Brand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
GB News’s Beverley Turner defends tweet in support of Russell Brand

By Press Association
Russell Brand (Matt Crossick/PA)
Russell Brand (Matt Crossick/PA)

GB News presenter Beverley Turner defended a tweet supporting Russell Brand in a heated debate with her co-host Andrew Pierce who branded her social media post as “shameful”.

Comedian and actor Brand, 48, has been accused of rape and sexual assaults between 2006 and 2013, when he was at the height of his fame and working for the BBC, Channel 4 and starring in Hollywood films.

During Monday’s GB News show, Turner and Pierce discussed the tweet as they spoke about the allegations against Brand that were raised over the weekend in a joint investigation by The Times, The Sunday Times and Channel 4 Dispatches.

The TRIC Christmas lunch – London
Beverley Turner (Ian West/PA)

On Saturday following the reports, Turner tweeted that Brand was being “attacked” by “establishment media” and encouraged him to keep going with his YouTube channel which often rails against these outlets, hailing him “a hero”.

Pierce said: “That is shameful.

“You have dismissed in one tweet a four-year investigation by the Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4, contemptuously, the mainstream media.”

He asked: “Don’t you think before you say he is a hero you should establish whether these very serious allegations are true?”

GB News
Andrew Pierce and Beverley Turner having an exchange of views (GB News/PA)

She replied: “Before I tweeted that, I had spoken to several sources close to Brand, close to The Times… I was confident that there is no smoking gun in this regard.

“I remain confident having watched the Dispatches.”

She added: “Of course everybody has the right to not be sexually assaulted.

“Anybody who has been sexually assaulted, my heart goes out to them.

“This happens every single day.”

Pierce countered that he did not feel there was “sympathy” in her tweet for the four women who have raised these allegations adding that he was “shocked” at her statement.

In the post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Turner wrote: “You are being attacked @rustyrockets.

“Establishment media don’t know what to do with the fact that you have 6million subscribers & generate autonomous, knowing and original content.

“You are welcome on my @GBNEWS show anytime. We are mainstream media. But we are not Establishment media. There’s a difference.

“Keep going. This proves you are winning. You’re a hero.”

In recent years Brand has seemingly become a prominent conspiracy theorist, using his YouTube channel with more than 6.6 million subscribers to cover topical news stories, including alleged misinformation surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic and being an outspoken sceptic of vaccinations.

Reflecting on Brand’s platform, Turner said: “Let me tell you why he’s winning.

“He’s winning because here’s a man who generates his own content, under his own speed, under his own expense.

“He is a threat to all of these newspapers.”