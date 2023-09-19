First look at Russell Brand’s time at Channel 4 finds ‘no reports’ to bosses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First look at Russell Brand’s time at Channel 4 finds ‘no reports’ to bosses

By Press Association
Channel 4 chief executive Alex Mahon (Yui Mok/PA)
The boss of Channel 4 says the broadcaster has “carried out extensive document searches and thus far have found no evidence to suggest the alleged incidents” about Russell Brand were reported to management.

The comedian and actor, 48, is facing allegations of rape, emotional abuse and sexual assault.

Channel 4 has launched an investigation into his time at the channel after he was accused of pursuing audience members for sex while presenting the broadcaster’s Big Brother spin-off shows EFourum and Big Brother’s Big Mouth.

Brand has strongly denied the allegations, in a video posted online on Friday, saying he has been “promiscuous” but that all of his relationships have been “consensual”.

UK Parliament portraits
Culture, Media and Sport Committee chairwoman Dame Caroline Dinenage wrote to broadcasters on Tuesday, including Channel 4, to request further details on what actions they are taking in response to the allegations.

Dame Caroline asked for the broadcaster to set out the time for completion of the investigation and urged it to “disclose” the information that can be made public.

In a letter to the commons committee on Monday, and published on Tuesday online, Channel 4 chief executive Alex Mahon said: “Since becoming aware of some of the allegations, just over a week ago, we have carried out extensive document searches and thus far have found no evidence to suggest the alleged incidents were brought to the attention of Channel 4 management at the time.

“We will continue to look at this issue and will forensically examine any further information, including the accounts of those affected.”

A joint investigation by The Times, Sunday Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches, which also include claims of controlling, abusive and predatory behaviour, was published at the weekend and covers Brand’s time at the height of his fame when he worked at the BBC, Channel 4 and starred in Hollywood films.

A researcher claimed concerns about Brand’s behaviour were reported to production managers at Endemol, the company commissioned by Channel 4 to produce the programmes in 2004 and 2005, but were dismissed.

Another probe is being conducted by Banijay UK, which bought Endemol, the company commissioned by Channel 4 to produce the Big Brother spin-off shows the presenter hosted, into his behaviour while he was working on its programmes.

Russell Brand allegations
Ms Mahon said: “We have asked the production company… to urgently and comprehensively investigate these allegations and report their findings properly and satisfactorily to us, which they have agreed to do.

“We are also conducting our own further internal investigations and we have encouraged anyone who is aware of such behaviour to contact us directly.”

She added that since the alleged incidents took place, there is “a zero-tolerance approach to unacceptable behaviour” and a “robust code of conduct”.

“We will be writing to all of our current suppliers to remind them of the importance of their responsibilities under our code of conduct,” she added.

“We are committed to ensuring that our industry has safe, inclusive and professional working environments.”

The BBC has announced a review into Brand’s time at BBC Radio 2 and BBC Radio 6 Music between 2006 and 2008 which the corporation’s director-general Tim Davie said will have an “initial report in weeks, not months”.

During a long-arranged session with BBC staff on Tuesday, Mr Davie said the probe will be led by the BBC’s director of editorial complaints Peter Johnston.