Usher to headline the Super Bowl halftime show in Las Vegas

By Press Association
Usher will perform at the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas (Ian West/PA)
R&B star Usher will headline the Super Bowl halftime show in Las Vegas next year, it has been announced.

The Grammy-winning singer said it was an “honour of a lifetime” to be chosen to perform at the major sport event, which will take place at Allegiant Stadium on February 11.

To announce the news, Usher brought in reality star Kim Kardashian who can be seen telling the singer he had been selected in a video shared to social media.

In the clip, the Confessions singer tries to shake off Kardashian as he is working in a studio when she calls him.

Ignoring his protests, the reality star says: “I finally got the answers to those rumours. It’s not about me, it’s about you. You’re doing the Super Bowl.”

Usher has produced eight studio albums across his career and won a host of Grammy Awards.

Speaking about playing the show, he said: “It’s an honour of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list.

“I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before.”

Last year, a pregnant Rihanna emerged suspended on a platform above the field for a dazzling halftime show at the annual league championship game of the National Football League, her first solo event in seven years.