Lorraine Kelly joins choir on charity song to raise awareness of breast cancer

By Press Association
Lorraine Kelly joined the ensemble at the recording studio in London to meet the women of the choir (Ian West/PA)
Lorraine Kelly has teamed up with a choir of women who discovered they had breast cancer after watching her chat show to create a charity single.

For the last five years, ITV’s breakfast programme Lorraine has ran the Change + Check campaign to raise awareness of the signs and symptoms of the condition, and encourage women to have their breasts examined.

As part of this year’s drive, 20 women who were prompted to get checked after seeing the campaign have joined together to record the song Golden.

Lorraine Kelly praised the members of the choir (Ian West/PA)

Profits from downloads of the single will go towards the breast cancer charity Future Dreams.

Scottish presenter Kelly joined the ensemble at the recording studio in London to meet the women and hear some of their stories.

“The campaign has really made a difference and saved lives”, she said.

“I’m also hugely indebted to the incredible members of the choir – women living with breast cancer – who sound like strong, sassy angels.”

The campaign was initially founded by Lorraine producer Helen Addis, who was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Reflecting on the importance of raising awareness, Kelly added: “Cancer touches us all.

“My granny died of breast cancer and, of course, our Helen went through treatment and is doing so well.”

In previous years, a “boob bus” has toured around the UK to help educate the nation about breast cancer.

Former England footballer Wayne Rooney also partnered with the campaign to encourage men to get themselves checked as well.

Last year, Kelly and women who have been affected by breast cancer took part in a hot air balloon stunt to help send their message across the country.

Campaign founder Addis said: “Each year we bring the Change + Check women together to take on a challenge.

“We’ve done the boob bus, climbed the O2 and even been up in a hot air BOOB-loon.

“Anything to get the message of being breast-aware across, because that’s what saved my life.

“I’m so excited and proud to be a part of this choir and know that if we even help one more person then it’s all been worth it.”

Lorraine air on weekdays from 9am on ITV1 & ITVX.