British boxer Ricky Hatton is first celebrity confirmed for Dancing On Ice

Former world champion boxer Ricky Hatton has been announced as the first contestant in the upcoming series of Dancing On Ice.

The 44-year-old, who officially retired from boxing in November 2012 before returning to the ring for an exhibition match last year, was unveiled as a participant during Tuesday’s episode of This Morning.

He said: “If I can hold my nerve in the boxing ring I should be able to hold my nerve in the ice rink.

“I like setting new challenges and keeping myself busy.”

Hatton is the first of 12 celebrities announced who will take on the challenge of skating live each week in a bid to impress both the panel and viewers at home.

Last year, Hatton returned to the ring for the first time in almost a decade for an exhibition bout against Marco Antonio Barrera.

His 45-3 professional record was not affected by the bout, which had no scoring and no official winner declared.

Before that, Hatton fought in November 2012 when he lost to Vyacheslav Senchenko before announcing his retirement.

It is not yet known who will be presenting Dancing On Ice next year, after long-time host Phillip Schofield resigned from ITV in May after admitting to having a relationship with a younger male former colleague on This Morning.

Schofield had fronted the skating competition since its launch in 2006, alongside his former This Morning co-host Holly Willoughby.

Willoughby returned to This Morning duties amid the furore of the Schofield affair, but it is not known if she will also return to host Dancing On Ice.

Dancing On Ice returns to ITV and ITVX in 2024.