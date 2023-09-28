President Zelensky appoints British actor Mark Strong as United24 ambassador

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

President Zelensky appoints British actor Mark Strong as United24 ambassador

By Press Association
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Mark Strong (United24/PA)
Film and TV star Mark Strong will focus his efforts on supporting Ukrainian schools after being appointed as an ambassador of the United24 charity by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The Kingsman and Deep State star, 60, was thanked by the Ukrainian president for his “powerful support” of Ukraine following the Russian invasion in February 2022.

During the online call, Strong told Mr Zelensky: “It is an honour for me to become a voice for Ukrainian children on the world stage, so that they can have a better future.

“As the father of two sons, I am aware of how important quality education is, and how important it is for children to go to school and communicate with friends, gaining both the knowledge and skills that are necessary for adult life.

“Ukrainian children deserve to receive everything they need.”

Mr Zelensky
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on a call with British actor Mark Strong (United24/PA)

Mr Zelensky set up the United24 charity initiative to “increase donations to Ukraine and ensure the efficiency and transparency of their distribution” to aid its response to the Russian invasion, its website said.

On the call, the Ukrainian president said: “Ukrainians fight for their freedom and defend their independence every day. We are grateful to everyone who strengthens our voice globally.

“This kind of powerful support is necessary to help Ukrainian children get a quality education despite the full-scale war.

“One-and-a-half million Ukrainian children study remotely, and our task is to return them to their school classrooms.

“I thank Mark for supporting this important programme.”

According to its website, United24 has raised more than 471 million dollars (£387 million), with donors choosing five directions of support, including education and science – which Strong will be supporting.

Strong recently played in the Game4Ukraine charity match – which was held in London on the British actor’s 60th birthday – to raise funds for the restoration of the Mykhailo-Kotsiubynsky school in Chernihiv Oblast which was struck by missiles.

He will help rebuild Ukrainian schools and support Ukrainian teachers as an ambassador for the official fundraising platform of Ukraine, the charity said.