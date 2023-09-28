Media regulator Ofcom investigating Dan Wootton’s GB News show

The media regulator is investigating if Dan Wootton’s show on GB News breached its rules on offence.

Ofcom received around 7,300 complaints about Tuesday’s episode of Dan Wootton Tonight where guest Laurence Fox made a series of personal remarks about a female journalist.

It is investigating under Rule 2.3 of the Broadcasting Code which states when “applying generally accepted standards broadcasters must ensure that material which may cause offence is justified by the context”.

Ofcom chief executive Dame Melanie Dawes said: “Over the last few days there has been speculation and commentary about our role as the independent broadcast regulator. These are important issues and I wanted to be clear about our rules.

Dame Melanie Dawes (House of Commons/PA)

“Parliament sets objectives on how the broadcast sector should be regulated. We set and enforce rules to achieve these objectives.

“Contrary to some claims, these rules remain unchanged.”

Dame Melanie said the rules from the regulator of broadcasters are meant to “protect audiences from offensive and harmful material, and to uphold the integrity of broadcast news and current affairs programming” while ensuring freedom of expression.

She also said: “The decisions we take, always based on facts and evidence once a programme has aired, are vital if we are to protect our vibrant media landscape. We continue to apply and enforce these rules without fear or favour.”

Both Fox and Wootton have been suspended by GB News, and Wootton has been sacked by MailOnline where he had written a regular column since 2021.

On Tuesday, actor-turned-politician Fox made a series of remarks about Ava Evans, the political correspondent for online news site Joe, including asking: “Who would want to shag that?”

Ava Evans has said that her social media messages are filled with threats (Channel 5/PA)

Following the discussion, Wootton apologised “unreservedly” for a “very unfortunate lapse in judgment” in a follow-up post to an earlier apology, which suggested he should have said sorry for what was said during the broadcast.

The broadcast prompted an internal investigation by GB News, while Ms Evans said she had received an apology from the broadcaster.

On Thursday, Ms Evans told Good Morning Britain that her direct messages on social media are full of “astounding” threats.

She added: “I’m deeply embarrassed by all of it and I’m appreciative for everyone who has very kindly stood up for me, but it’s sort of the other side of it, which is half of the comments are very lovely and supportive, and the other side are very threatening.”

Wootton’s column was originally paused in August while the MailOnline investigated allegations that he used a pseudonym and offered colleagues money for sexual material.

On Thursday, a spokesperson from the publication’s parent company, DMG Media, said: “Following events this week, DMG Media can confirm that Dan Wootton’s freelance column with MailOnline, which had already been paused, has now been terminated, along with his contract.”

The 40-year-old previously said he had made “errors of judgment” in the past but branded the “criminal allegations” as “simply untrue”.

His previous employers at The Sun newspaper, where Wootton had worked as an executive editor until he announced in January 2021 that he would leave, said in July they were looking into allegations made against the New Zealand-born star.