Robbie Williams says his children can watch new documentary about him when older

By Press Association
Robbie Williams stars in a new Netflix documentary (Joe Giddens/PA)
Singer Robbie Williams can be seen joking with one of his children that they can watch an upcoming Netflix documentary about him “when they are older”.

The former Take That star, 49, is seen through the years in a newly released trailer for the upcoming four-part series Robbie Williams.

The clip promises a look at “unseen footage” and asks viewers to “prepare to be surprised, intrigued, amazed, aroused” and more.

The release coincides with the 25th anniversary of Williams’ solo career, and the documentary is said to feature hundreds of hours of personal archive footage spanning 30 years.

The trailer starts with a clip of Williams on his phone as someone from behind the camera asks: “Are you ready Rob?”

In response, the singer says: “Nah. I really wish I did something else for a living.”

Also in the trailer, the singer tells one of his children that they will be able to watch the documentary when they are much older, before they ask “what happened?” and Williams responds “a lot”.

The rest of the trailer features video snippets from years ago, with Williams teasing: “There was jealousy.”

The director of the new documentary, Joe Pearlman, was also at the helm for Netflix documentary Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now – which won a National Television Award (NTA) this year for best authored documentary.

Gary Barlow and Robbie Williams At Radio 1 – London
Robbie Williams and Gary Barlow arrive at Radio 1 in London before the first broadcast of the track Shame (Ian West/PA)

Pop star Williams has had an extensive solo career, and seven of his singles have gone to number one in the official UK singles chart.

He had achieved fame in the band Take That, which released its first album Take That And Party in 1992, before Williams left the band in 1995 during the middle of their Nobody Else world tour.

The band continued the UK leg of the tour as a four-piece.

Recently, the group – now comprised of Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen – announced that they will be touring the UK and Ireland in 2024 with special guest Olly Murs, and they also announced the release of a new album.

Netflix has said that the Robbie Williams documentary is “coming soon”.