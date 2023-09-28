Idris Elba calls for ‘tougher deterrents’ on carrying weapons after girl’s death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Idris Elba calls for ‘tougher deterrents’ on carrying weapons after girl’s death

By Press Association
Idris Elba (Jeff Moore/PA)
Idris Elba (Jeff Moore/PA)

Idris Elba has sent his support to the family of schoolgirl Elianne Andam as he called for “tougher deterrents and punishments” to be enforced on those who carry weapons.

The 15-year-old was fatally stabbed in the neck with a foot-long knife in Croydon, south London, when she was on her way to school on Wednesday.

A 17-year-old boy, who knew the victim, was later arrested and the police are still questioning him.

London-born actor Elba wrote in a post on Instagram on Thursday: “Sending my condolences to the family of Elianne Andam at this very sad time.

“It is a shame that out country still mourns the deaths of children at the hands of knives.

“We NEED to enforce tougher deterrents and punishments to carrying these weapons.”

Elba, who starred in hit TV series The Wire and Luther, has previously spoken out against knife crime and supported those affected by it.

During a youth event by We Day UK charity in 2020, he addressed his own upbringing in Hackney, east London, explaining that he grew up amongst crime, poverty and gangs and some of the people in his neighbourhood “went down the wrong path, ended up doing the wrong thing”.

Croydon stabbing
Elianne Andam, 15, who was stabbed to death on Wednesday morning in Croydon, south London (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Last year, he fronted a campaign alongside former footballer Ian Wright to call for “no more bloodshed” after 30 teenagers “died senselessly” in killings in the capital in 2021.

As part of the “No More Red” initiative, they were campaigning for an increase of spaces for young people which may offer an alternative to gang violence.

Earlier on Thursday, the Prime Minister said he was “shocked” and “appalled” at Elianne’s death, and said sentences for knife-related crimes should be toughened.

Rishi Sunak told BBC London’s political editor Tim Donovan: “Everyone will be looking at that and be shocked as I am, appalled by what’s happened and, quite frankly, angry. It just illustrates the importance of clamping down on knife crime.”

He also told the broadcaster his values are that people who commit “the most heinous crimes” should be locked up for life.