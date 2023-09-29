Spitting Image’s entire archive donated to Cambridge University Library

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Spitting Image’s entire archive donated to Cambridge University Library

By Press Association
Spitting Image producer John Lloyd with a puppet of former prime minister Margaret Thatcher (Joe Giddens/PA)
The entire archive of satirical TV show Spitting Image has been donated to Cambridge University Library under the Government’s Cultural Gifts Scheme.

Puppets from the programme, including of Margaret Thatcher, Diana, Princess of Wales, and the Queen Mother, are among the items to go on display in a free exhibition from Saturday.

There are also sketches, memorabilia and some of the letters of complaint received by the show, which first ran from 1984 to 1996 and was brought back by BritBox in 2020 for two series.

Spitting Image producer John Lloyd with a puppet of Diana, Princess of Wales (Joe Giddens/PA
Series producer John Lloyd said he used to get “literally two Royal Mail bags of letters every week which my PA would go through and sort them into nice and nasty”.

“There would be ones which said ‘I’ve been unemployed for eight years, I’m desperate, I was going to kill myself and I thought I’d just wait til Sunday for one last laugh and it was so funny I think I can carry on another week’,” he said.

“It was literally that poignant.

“The other letter was ‘you communist bastard, I hope you get cancer and die’.

“It was really that extreme.

“But you make a mistake if you think the politicians hated it.

“For a start if you weren’t on it you were absolutely nobody, so everybody was always very keen to be on.

“My girlfriend used to work on the Noel Edmonds show back then so I knew Noel quite a bit, and he’d say ‘oh John, could you make a puppet of me’ and I’d say ‘I’m sorry Noel, you’re just not famous enough mate’.”

A puppet of former president of the USSR Mikhail Gorbachev (Joe Giddens/PA)

One viewer who wrote to the show complained that a sketch with Russian leaders “where women were made out to be mere ‘sex objects’… (was) totally sexist and unfunny”.

In Mr Lloyd’s response, displayed at Cambridge University Library alongside the letter of complaint, he agreed and said he would have cut the sketch if he could.

He wrote: “I have to admit that your remarks about the Russian sketch touched a raw nerve.

“Seeing the sketch taped I thought it unpleasant and dated and I would have cut it if we had had sufficient material to replace it in time (which regrettably we didn’t).

“So there you are, I agree with you on that one.”

A defective puppet of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made for the Spitting Image stage show (Joe Giddens/PA)

Speaking at the exhibition, he said: “I used to say honestly what I think, whereas now the common wisdom is you get a sort of pro forma letter.

“You know, ‘we are very sorry you were offended, we never seek to offend, we hope you’re not too upset.

“A robot could have written those things.

“If you write one where you’re being honest you could be very surprised how touched people are actually.”

He continued: “The great thing though about letters of complaint in those days is you had at least to make an effort to write it down.

“You had to get a pen off your desk, put it in an envelope, put a stamp on it, work out the address of where Spitting Image was and then go to the post box and stick it in.

“So we didn’t get that many complaints – I would hate to have the whole of Instagram and TikTok after me.

“That must be absolutely intolerable.”

A puppet of Lord Heseltine, former deputy prime minister and ex-defence secretary (Joe Giddens/PA)

He said it was a “fantastic honour” that the Spitting Image exhibition was being held at Cambridge University Library.

Spitting Image co-creator Roger Law donated the first section of the archive in 2018, and the entire archive is now with Cambridge University Library.

It was accepted by the Government under the Cultural Gifts Scheme and allocated to Cambridge University Library in 2023.

The Cultural Gifts Scheme enables UK taxpayers to donate important works of art and other heritage objects to be held for the benefit of the public or the nation.

In return, donors receive a tax reduction based on a set percentage of the value of the item they donate.

The free exhibition Spitting Image: A Controversial History opens at Cambridge University Library on September 30 and runs until February 17 2024.