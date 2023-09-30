Suspended Laurence Fox yet to learn whether he will return to GB News

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Suspended Laurence Fox yet to learn whether he will return to GB News

By Press Association
Actor-turned-politician Laurence Fox during a Turning Point UK protest outside the Honor Oak pub in Forest Hill, south London (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Laurence Fox said he was unsure if he would return to GB News after his on-air comments about a female journalist was criticised by the channel’s boss.

Actor-turned-politician Fox has undergone a disciplinary hearing with the channel after he made a series of comments about political correspondent Ava Evans, including asking “who would want to shag that?”.

GB News boss Angelos Frangopoulos said he was “appalled” by the remarks, which were broadcast on an episode of the channel’s Dan Wootton Tonight show last week.

But when asked by the PA news agency whether a decision had been made about whether he would return, Fox said: “I don’t know – I haven’t heard anything.”

When asked whether he would want to return to the airwaves he said: “I don’t know.”

On Friday in a post to X, formerly known as Twitter, Fox said: “Just completed my GB News show trial. I mean disciplinary hearing.

“I think the rules are that I can’t speak freely about it. Which is totally on brand. For the home of free speech.”

He joined a group protesting against a monthly drag act for children held at south London pub the Honor Oak on Saturday.

They were met by a far larger group of LGBTQ protesters kept separate by dozens of police officers, who closed off the road, as each side accused the other of fascism.

Turning Point UK protest
Actor-turned-politician Laurence Fox does not know if he will return to GB News (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Fox stopped for selfies with fans, one of whom wore a Trump hat, and was seen breaking into dance as he held his hands in a love-heart gesture towards the counter-protesters.

Fox and presenter Wootton, who have both since apologised, were suspended by GB News amid an internal investigation and a probe by regulator Ofcom, which received around 7,300 complaints over the episode.

GB News has been contacted for comment.