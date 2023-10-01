Strictly’s Layton Williams says he has faced ‘trolling’ that is ‘overwhelming’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Strictly’s Layton Williams says he has faced ‘trolling’ that is ‘overwhelming’

By Press Association
Layton Williams is performing on Strictly (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Strictly Come Dancing contestant Layton Williams said he has faced “low key trolling” that he has found “overwhelming”.

On Sunday, a day after Williams and professional dance partner Nikita Kuzmin received four nines from the judges on the BBC show, the 29-year-old revealed that he had been getting mixed messages from the public.

Writing on social media platform, X, formerly known as Twitter, Williams said: “The messages of love are overwhelming but as is the low key trolling.

“I’m just here to have fun like all the other contestants.

“I’m trying to handle this with a smile and determination to slay another day but reminder #BeKind #Strictly.”

Alongside the message Williams posted a photo of himself holding up a peace sign. He did not detail the nature of the trolling he had been subject to.

The musical theatre star and actor, who played the role of Stephen in BBC Three’s Bad Education, performed the quickstep to Puttin’ On The Ritz during the series’ second live show.

Williams and Kuzmin, the series’ only same-sex dance couple, performed last and impressed all the judges, including Craig Revel Horwood, who said Williams’ talent was “ridiculous”.

The pair were awarded the highest score of the series so far with four nines from the judges – 36 points in total.

Celebrities in the Strictly line-up this year include veteran broadcaster Angela Rippon, actress Amanda Abbington, Paralympian Jody Cundy and Casualty star Nigel Harman.

Professional dancer Kuzmin had posted to his Instagram page on Saturday saying that he was “nervous” and “excited” for his performance with Williams on Saturday.

He wrote: “Show day and first elimination Sunday! Nervous but at the same time looking so much forward to tonight. Even more exited (sic) for you to see what we ALL have in store this week 2 show! @bbcstrictly Bring it on partner @laytonwilliams.”