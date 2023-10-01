Happy Mondays announce first UK headline tour in five years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Happy Mondays announce first UK headline tour in five years

By Press Association
Happy Mondays are going on tour (Paul Husband/PA)
Happy Mondays are going on tour (Paul Husband/PA)

Rock band the Happy Mondays have announced their first UK headline tour in five years and are set to perform 16 dates across England, Scotland and Wales in 2024.

During the Been There Done That Tour, the band will be joined by fellow 1990s music artists Inspiral Carpets and Stereo MCs.

The tour will begin in Glasgow on March 14, with the band set to perform in Nottingham, Newcastle, Bristol, Manchester and Leeds, amongst other cities.

Ivor Novello Awards 2016 – London
Shaun Ryder, of Happy Mondays, with the Inspiration Award during the 61st Annual Ivor Novello Music Awards at Grosvenor House in London (Ian West/PA)

Other dates include a show at Troxy in London on April 6, Liverpool’s Mountford Hall on April 13 and a show at the Brighton Dome on April 14 to finish off the tour.

The home town date at Manchester’s O2 Victoria Warehouse will take place on April 4.

Happy Mondays is comprised of frontman Shaun Ryder, percussion master Mark Berry, better known as “Bez”, vocalist Rowetta, guitarist Mark Day, drummer Gary Whelan and keyboard player and guitarist Dan Broad.

Ryder said: “We’re really looking forward to the Happy Mondays’ first headline tour for five years.

“We’ll be playing all the hits for everyone, so it’s going to be a lot of fun. See you there!”

Bez said: “Can’t wait to get out on tour with Happy Mondays. Shake your maracas in the air like you just don’t care!”

Rowetta added, “Me and my voice can’t wait to sing all across the UK for a tour to remember.”

During the tour, the group will perform some of their classic hits including 24 Hour Party People, Step On, Hallelujah, Loose Fit and Judge Fudge.

There will also be shows taking place in Northampton, Birmingham, Bournemouth, Southend, Cardiff, Cambridge and Sheffield.

Happy Mondays signed to Tony Wilson’s Factory Records in the late 1980s and blended their love of funk, rock, psychedelia and house with sounds from the UK’s emerging rave scene.

In 2016, the band won the Ivor Novello Inspiration Award and in recent years members Ryder and Bez have been spotted in episodes of Channel 4’s Celebrity Gogglebox.

Tickets for the Happy Mondays Been There Done That Tour will go on sale at 10am on Friday October 6, available from the Happy Mondays website.