Second police force investigating claims against Russell Brand

Russell Brand is facing investigation by a second police force over allegations of stalking and harassment.

Thames Valley Police (TVP) is taking a fresh look at allegations previously made by a woman against the performer between 2018 and 2022.

The comedian has been accused of a number of sexual offences that are being examined by the Metropolitan Police.

Russell Brand leaving the Troubabour Wembley Park theatre in London after performing a comedy set on September 16, before the remaining tour dates were postponed (James Manning/PA)

TVP did not name Brand, but said: “Thames Valley Police in the past two weeks received new information in relation to the harassment and stalking allegations dating back to 2018.

“This information is being investigated. As such, it would be inappropriate to comment on an ongoing investigation.”

Brand, 48, has strongly denied accusations made by a number of women that first emerged in an investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches.

Further claims have since been made to the Met police.