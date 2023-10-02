Second police force investigating claims against Russell Brand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Second police force investigating claims against Russell Brand

By Press Association
Thames Valley Police said it had received new information in the past two weeks in relation to previous allegations of stalking and harassment against Russell Brand (PA)
Russell Brand is facing investigation by a second police force over allegations of stalking and harassment.

Thames Valley Police (TVP) is taking a fresh look at allegations previously made by a woman against the performer between 2018 and 2022.

The comedian has been accused of a number of sexual offences that are being examined by the Metropolitan Police.

Russell Brand wearing dark glasses walking through a doorway to a waiting car.
Russell Brand leaving the Troubabour Wembley Park theatre in London after performing a comedy set on September 16, before the remaining tour dates were postponed (James Manning/PA)

TVP did not name Brand, but said: “Thames Valley Police in the past two weeks received new information in relation to the harassment and stalking allegations dating back to 2018.

“This information is being investigated. As such, it would be inappropriate to comment on an ongoing investigation.”

Brand, 48, has strongly denied accusations made by a number of women that first emerged in an investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches.

Further claims have since been made to the Met police.