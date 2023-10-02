Suits and watches owned by James Bond actor Sir Roger Moore to go under hammer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Suits and watches owned by James Bond actor Sir Roger Moore to go under hammer

By Press Association
A special edition Omega Seamaster with an estimate of between £20,000 and £30,000 will feature among the items on sale (Victoria Jones/PA)
A special edition Omega Seamaster with an estimate of between £20,000 and £30,000 will feature among the items on sale (Victoria Jones/PA)

Tailored suits and a limited edition watch owned by James Bond star Sir Roger Moore are among a collection of items set to go under the hammer.

Offered from the late actor’s family by Bonhams auction house, the vast lot will go on sale on October 4, the 50th anniversary year of his first appearance as 007 in Live And Let Die.

Sir Roger, who played Bond in seven films, the most of any 007 actor, including 1977’s The Spy Who Loved Me and 1983’s Octopussy, died in 2017.

Sir Roger Moore: The Personal Collection sale
Sir Roger Moore’s son Geoffrey Moore stands next to a double-breasted mohair dinner suit believed to have been made for the late actor in The Spy Who Loved Me in 1977 (Victoria Jones/PA)

Headline lots within the personal collection sale include a bespoke double-breasted mohair dinner suit believed to have been made for Sir Roger in the 1977 Bond movie, which has an estimated price tag of between £20,000 and £30,000.

A number of other suits are also being auctioned, including a dinner suit made for the actor by Douglas Hayward, which is identical to one worn during his 007 departure in 1985’s A View To A Kill. It too is expected to fetch between £20,000 and £30,000.

A white ski suit by sportswear brand Bogner purchased for Sir Roger for the same 007 film could also go for between £15,000 and £20,000.

Meanwhile, an Omega special edition 50 Years Of 007 Seamaster carries an estimate of between £20,000 and £30,000.

Sir Roger Moore: The Personal Collection sale
A Bogner white ski suit purchased for Sir Roger Moore in A View To A Kill in 1985 is valued at between £15,000 and £25,000 (Victoria Jones/PA)

The watch features an inscription from the Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson which says: “To Roger, love from Michael and Barbara”.

Harvey Cammell, Bonhams’ global director of valuations and private collections, previously said: “Sir Roger Moore was a true icon of the silver screen, best known for bringing his natural charm and panache to the role of 007.

“Bonhams is honoured to be offering his personal collection for sale and giving this unique opportunity for Bond fans to get a little closer to the man himself.”

Sir Roger Moore: The Personal Collection will go on sale on October 4 with Bonhams auction house.