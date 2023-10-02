C-3PO head worn by Anthony Daniels in first Star Wars film to sell for up to £1m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

C-3PO head worn by Anthony Daniels in first Star Wars film to sell for up to £1m

By Press Association
Anthony Daniels with a screen matched light-up C-3PO head from the 1977 film Star Wars: A New Hope which is part of his personal collection (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Anthony Daniels with a screen matched light-up C-3PO head from the 1977 film Star Wars: A New Hope which is part of his personal collection (Andrew Matthews/PA)

A C-3PO head worn by Anthony Daniels in the first Star Wars film is expected to fetch up to £1 million when it goes under the hammer next month.

The golden headpiece is part of a more than 1,800-piece collection of film and TV memorabilia which will go on sale in London from November 9 to 12.

Run by Propstore, the auction also features items from franchises including Indiana Jones, James Bond and A Nightmare On Elm Street, with the total value of the sale estimated to be more than £12 million.

The screen-matched, light-up head which is from Daniels’ personal collection and featured in the classic 1977 film Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope, is one of the highest valued items in the sale, with an estimated price tag of £500,000 to £1 million.

“I’m thrilled that Propstore has agreed to curate my collection and I trust that the pieces will go into the right hands,” said Daniels.

“I hope this can bring pleasure to Star Wars fans and collectors all around the world and give them a chance to own a piece of the real thing.”

Freddy Krueger’s hero glove worn by Robert Englund during the A Nightmare On Elm Street film series is also among the collection, estimated to sell for between £200,000 and £400,000.

Propstore showbiz memorabilia sale
A Harrison Ford autographed bullwhip from the 1984 film Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom is among the collection (Andrew Matthews/PA)

A number of items from the Indiana Jones franchise also feature, including a shirt worn by lead actor Harrison Ford, which is predicted to fetch £150,000 to £300,000 while the adventurer’s bullwhip is estimated to fetch £100,000 to £200,000.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s costume as Jack Dawson in the 1997 classic Titanic is also among the lots with an estimated price tag of £100,000 to £200,000.

The shield used by Chris Evans when he starred as Captain America in the 2011 film Captain America: The First Avenger could fetch £50,000 to £100,000 when it goes on sale.

Propstore showbiz memorabilia sale
Chris Evans’ Captain America shield from the 2011 film Captain America: The First Avenger will go under the hammer (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Items worn or used by Daniel Craig, Jennifer Lawrence, Marlon Brando and Cillian Murphy also feature in the auction.

Stephen Lane, founder and chief executive of Propstore, said: “With an impressive number of lots going under the hammer, we have some extraordinary content on offer including the incredible Anthony Daniels collection.

“It really is a huge privilege to be offering such a remarkable collection from a true Star Wars legend.”

Propstore’s Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction runs from November 9 to 12.