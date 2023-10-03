BBC royal correspondent who Charles once described as ‘awful’ retires

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
BBC royal correspondent who Charles once described as ‘awful’ retires

By Press Association
Nicholas Witchell retires from the BBC after 47 years (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The BBC’s royal correspondent who was famously described by the King as an “awful” man is retiring after nearly five decades with the corporation.

Veteran broadcaster Nicholas Witchell, who has covered the royal family since 1998, will retire next year after joining the broadcaster as a graduate news trainee in 1976.

In 2005, the-then Prince of Wales was caught on a microphone making remarks about Witchell who had asked a question about the royal’s upcoming nuptials to Camilla Parker Bowles during a photoshoot in the Swiss Alps.

He said: “Bloody people. I can’t bear that man. I mean, he is so awful, he really is.”

The BBC said: “After 47 fantastic years we will be bidding farewell to royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell, who will be retiring next year.

“Nick has reported from across the world and presented key BBC News shows.

“Thank you for your remarkable service!”

Charles with his sons William and Harry during another skiing trip in 2000
Charles with his sons William and Harry during a skiing trip in 2000 (PA)

Witchell broadcast the confirmed news of the death of Diana, Princess of Wales on August 31 1997 and provided live radio commentary from outside Westminster Abbey at her funeral.

The 70-year-old first joined the BBC after finishing a law degree at Leeds University, later becoming a BBC reporter in Northern Ireland in 1979 covering the assassination of Earl Mountbatten and the IRA hunger strikes during his several years in the role.

He then became a news reporter for television news in 1982 where he covered the Falklands conflict, as well as covering Margaret Thatcher’s 1983 general election campaign for the BBC, before returning to Belfast to become the BBC’s Ireland correspondent.

He was one of the founding presenters of the Six O’Clock News with Sue Lawley in 1984, before becoming the main presenter of the re-launched Breakfast News programme from 1989 to 1994.

Witchell then returned to frontline reporting for the BBC, for Panorama, and then as the BBC’s royal and diplomatic correspondent from 1998.