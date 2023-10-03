Machete-wielding teenager who threatened Aled Jones and stole Rolex locked up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Machete-wielding teenager who threatened Aled Jones and stole Rolex locked up

By Press Association
A machete-wielding teenager robbed Aled Jones of his £17,000 Rolex watch in daylight (Ian West/PA)
A machete-wielding teenager who threatened to cut off singer Aled Jones’s head as he robbed the star of his £17,000 Rolex watch has been locked up.

The 52-year-old Welsh baritone was walking along Chiswick High Road in west London with his son at about 5.40pm on July 7 when the 16-year-old boy, who cannot be identified, attacked him.

Having spotted the Daytona Rolex on Mr Jones’s arm, the teenager pointed a machete in his face and told him to remove the watch, Ealing Magistrates’ Court was told on Tuesday.

When he noticed the singer was still following him from a distance after handing over his Rolex, the attacker warned: “Walk the other way or I will cut your head off.”

The youth was handed a 24-month detention and training order, having turned up late for court for a second time.

Chairman of the bench Rex Da Rocha told him his record was “appalling”, adding: “Your actions are not acceptable.

“Pointing that machete at an innocent person is totally unacceptable.”

The teenager previously stole a gold Rolex watch worth £20,000 from a man in his 70s at Paddington station in west London, the court heard.

He had been due to stand trial for robbing Mr Jones at Wimbledon Youth Court in August but pleaded guilty to robbery and possession of an offensive weapon – having arrived late with his trial already under way.

Vijay Khuttan, prosecuting, told Ealing Magistrates’ Court Mr Jones and his son had gone out for a walk when they were “spotted” by the youth who had seen a high-value watch on his arm.

“He crossed the road and followed them down the high street,” Mr Khuttan continued.

“He pulled out a machete and ran towards Jones and his son with the machete brandished.”

Aled Jones handed over the watch, the court was told (Ian West/PA)

The youth told Mr Jones: “Give me your Rolex or I will cut your arm off.

“He pointed the machete in Jones’s face.”

CCTV was collected from the area and the teenager was arrested at his west London home.

At the time of his arrest, the boy was wearing a black Nike tracksuit and his trainers were ones he was wearing in the footage.

The machete was found in his room.

Mr Jones was with his son at the time of the incident, who later picked the attacker out in an identity parade.

When asked if he wished to address the court about his actions, the teenager – who looked down at the floor for much of the hearing – said: “I don’t think I need to say anything.”