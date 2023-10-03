Madame Tussauds unveils new waxwork of Sir David Attenborough

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Madame Tussauds unveils new waxwork of Sir David Attenborough

By Press Association
Sir David Attenborough is the latest famous face to be immortalised by Madame Tussauds London (Madame Tussauds London/PA)
A waxwork of Sir David Attenborough has been unveiled by Madame Tussauds London more than three decades after the first was revealed.

The new artwork, styled with his signature light blue shirt and khaki trousers with a working wristwatch, was unveiled at the Urban Jungle in London’s Barbican Conservatory surrounded by 1,500 species of plants and trees to “pay homage” to Sir David and his conservation work.

The life-like waxwork of Sir David will appear at the London attraction from October 20 in the “soon-to-be-revealed zone” alongside “fellow icons that have shaped British culture” including Diana, Princess of Wales, British rapper Stormzy and seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton, Madame Tussauds London said.

It is the second time the 97-year-old broadcaster has been immortalised by Madame Tussauds London, having unveiled a previous wax figure of himself in 1992.

Jo Kinsey, studio manager at Madame Tussauds London, said: “We’ve created a new figure of Sir David 31 years later – it’s a testament to who he is and his enduring role in British culture.”

She added: “To create the figure of Sir David, we have a team of up to 25 artists working together at any one time.

“It is super important that we pay attention to every single detail in each and every figure, and especially with Sir David, there is so many details that actually make the figure what it is.

Nature – Sir David Attenborough – Madame Tussaud’s, London
“We’ve got the lovely creases in the shirt and the trousers, the watch, the actual hands are ticking if you look closely, and then to the skin, it’s really important to pay attention to every little vein and every freckle and every hair has been styled.

“…It was really important with Sir David that we captured the essence of him and the pose is warm, it’s gentle and his stance is how we’d normally see him on the television.”

The Baker Street immersive attraction said it had chosen to capture the natural historian’s “trademark inquisitive and kind expression” in the waxwork.

Tim Waters, general manager at Madame Tussauds London, said: “Sir David Attenborough is a true national treasure and living legend.

Sir David Attenborough
“The king of the modern-day documentary, his voice is instantly recognisable by generations globally… His work in the field of conservation is unrivalled and the immensely powerful mark he’s made on millions of people, by bringing the wonders of the world into our living rooms, through his ground-breaking broadcasting, is profound.

“Sir David is a cherished cultural British gem, admired worldwide, and we know all of our guests, young and old alike will love getting the chance to meet the figure of the man behind that iconic voice.”

Sir David’s compelling films, such as the Planet Earth and Frozen Planet series, shed new light on the incredible behaviour of the animal kingdom and have earned him plaudits from across the world.