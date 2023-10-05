Paolo Nutini’s debut named modern classic at Scottish Album of the Year awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paolo Nutini’s debut named modern classic at Scottish Album of the Year awards

By Press Association
Paolo Nutini’s debut album These Streets has won the modern Scottish classic gong at the Scottish Album of the Year awards (Yui Mok/PA)
Paolo Nutini has won the modern Scottish classic award for his “iconic” debut album, organisers of the Scottish Album of the Year (SAY) have announced.

The musician is also on the 10-strong shortlist for the SAY award, which was revealed on Thursday, along with artists including Young Fathers, Brooke Combe, Joesef and Hamish Hawk.

The annual modern Scottish classic gong, in association with YouTube Music, recognises an album from Scotland’s past that is considered iconic and still inspires today.

Nutini’s 2006 album These Streets, featuring hits including New Shoes and Last Request, was selected as the winner by the 20 artists originally longlisted for the SAY award.

Young Fathers
Young Fathers are on the shortlist for the SAY award (Ian West/PA)

Robert Kilpatrick, interim chief executive and creative director of the Scottish Music Industry Association, said: “Congratulations to the 10 incredible albums that have made the SAY award shortlist, as well as to our sound of young Scotland award finalists and this year’s modern Scottish classic award winner – Paolo Nutini’s iconic debut These Streets.

“This is a fantastic representation of the strength and diversity of Scottish music; past, present and future.

“In light of the recent Government cuts to culture funding, and with a myriad of wider financial challenges currently impacting artists at all levels, the SAY award’s role in celebrating, promoting and rewarding artistic endeavour remains crucially important.

“Culture is our identity; it’s how we see ourselves, how we see our place in the world and how we relate to others. It’s the stories of life in Scotland, and it underpins mental wellbeing – both collectively and individually – in many ways.

“Our lives and our stories matter, and through championing our nation’s musical output, we can share our stories with the rest of the world and find new ways to connect.”

The Scottish Government last month reimposed a £6.6 million cut to the arts organisation Creative Scotland, which used its own reserve cash to meet the shortfall.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “There will be no funding impact for regularly funded organisations this year, as a result of an agreement reached with Creative Scotland to use part of its own funding reserves to cover a shortfall in its National Lottery funding.

“While financial challenges as a result of persistently high inflation and public sector pay settlements mean the Scottish Government is unable to make up the shortfall in Creative Scotland’s National Lottery funding this year, the Culture Secretary has given the Creative Scotland board a commitment that the Scottish Government will be able to cover next year’s shortfall within the Budget for 2024/25, subject to the usual parliamentary processes.”

Joesef
Joesef is also on the shortlist (Lesley Martin/PA)

Music fans were given 72 hours to “have their SAY” and vote for their favourite longlisted album to secure a place on the shortlist, with Nutini’s Last Night In The Bittersweet revealed as this year’s public vote winner.

The nine remaining shortlisted albums in the running for the £20,000 prize were chosen by the SAY award judging panel.

The five finalists for the sound of young Scotland award – designed to support the next generation of talent and give the winner the means to create their debut album – have also been revealed.

They are Danny Cliff, Pearling, Pippa Blundell, No Windows and Queen of Harps.

The winners of the awards will be announced at a ceremony at The Albert Halls in Stirling on Thursday October 26.

The nine runners up on the shortlist will each receive £1,000 plus a bespoke prize from the SAY award design commission, created by Brutal Concrete Workshop.

The winner of the sound of young Scotland award will receive a funding package worth more than £10,000 to help them create their debut album.

The SAY award shortlist for 2023 is:

Andrew Wasylyk: Hearing The Water Before Seeing The Falls;
Becky Sikasa: Twelve Wooden Boxes;
Bemz: Nova’s Dad;
Brighde Chaimbeul: Carry Them With Us;
Brooke Combe: Black Is the New Gold;
Cloth: Secret Measure;
Hamish Hawk: Angel Numbers;
Joesef: Permanent Damage;
Paolo Nutini: Last Night In The Bittersweet;
Young Fathers: Heavy Heavy.