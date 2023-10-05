BBC reaches settlement with murdered girl’s mother over lost clothing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

BBC reaches settlement with murdered girl’s mother over lost clothing

By Press Association
Michelle Hadaway, mother of Karen Hadaway (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Michelle Hadaway, mother of Karen Hadaway (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The BBC has reached a settlement with the mother of a murdered schoolgirl who said Martin Bashir took her daughter’s clothes and never returned them.

In 1991, Michelle Hadaway gave the clothes to the then BBC reporter for DNA tests for BBC Two’s social affairs programme Public Eye, but the investigation did not air and her calls to the broadcaster were ignored.

The clothes belonged to nine-year-old schoolgirl Karen Hadaway, who was found sexually assaulted and strangled alongside Nicola Fellows in a woodland den in Brighton in October 1986, in what became known as the Babes In The Wood murders.

The families of the two girls spent decades fighting for justice after their killer, Russell Bishop, was initially found not guilty of their murders in 1987.

Pride of Britain Awards 2019 – London
Martin Bashir (Ian West/PA)

In 2002 and 2004, Ian Heffron, uncle of Nicola Fellows, contacted the BBC for the clothing following reform of the double jeopardy law, which would allow Bishop to be retried.

However, BBC investigators were unable to locate the clothing.

Bishop, who died in January 2022 aged 55, was jailed in 2018 for a minimum of 36 years after being convicted of the murders of Fellows and Hadaway.

In 2021, the BBC conducted a review of the case in a fresh bid to try to locate the clothing and an investigator spoke with Bashir.

Director-general Tim Davie later apologised to the family but said “regrettably 30 years on, little more can be done to find the missing clothes”.

On Thursday, a BBC spokesperson said: “We have today reached a settlement with Michelle Hadaway in relation to the loss of the clothes of her daughter, Karen.

“In 1991, Mrs Hadaway entrusted the BBC with the missing clothes on the understanding that they would be forensically examined.

Russell Bishop court case
Murdered Brighton schoolgirls Karen Hadaway (left) and Nicola Fellows (PA)

“The BBC did not examine or return the clothes, and was not subsequently able to find them as a result of searches in 2004 and 2021.

“We should have taken better care of Karen’s clothes and we did not.

“We accept that we had a duty of care to Mrs Hadaway and we fell well short of that and we have previously apologised to her privately. We are very sorry.”

The terms of the settlement were not revealed.

The story of the lost clothing re-emerged following the publication of Lord Dyson’s report on the 1995 Panorama interview with the late Diana, Princess of Wales, where reporter Bashir was found to have deceived the princess in order to obtain his exclusive interview with her.