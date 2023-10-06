Mural celebrating Aardman characters unveiled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Mural celebrating Aardman characters unveiled

By Press Association
Morph and his co-creator Peter Lord paid a visit to a new mural in Bristol (Ben Birchall/PA)
A huge mural celebrating some of the much-loved creations of the famous animators Aardman has been unveiled.

The 11.5 metre-high artwork features Shaun the Sheep, Wallace and Gromit and Morph and has gone on display in Bristol.

Also appearing in the mural by local artist Dave Bain are famous Bristol landmarks, including the Clifton Suspension Bridge, Bristol Royal Hospital for Children, and hot air balloons.

It is based on an original artwork conceived by designer and illustrator Lorna Harrington, who works for Aardman.

Morph and his co-creator Peter Lord viewed the new mural (Ben Birchall/PA)

The mural, which was developed in collaboration with street art festival Upfest, has gone on display in Quaker’s Lane, near to the Cabot Circus shopping centre.

Among those at the unveiling was Peter Lord, the co-creator of famous TV character Morph, who brought along his own plasticine man for a look.

Mr Bain said: “This mural is a brilliant example of what can be achieved by working together as a creative community.

“Lorna provided a great initial illustration for this piece, and it was inspiring to see the process of how Aardman’s animations are created in the process.

The mural features a host of Aardman animation characters (Ben Birchall/PA)

“The team embraced my interpretation of their characters, and how I wanted to capture the iconic characteristics of joy and energy which are present in each of them.

“Cabot Circus is a fantastic location for this piece to be enjoyed by Bristolians and city visitors alike and I hope to see people heading down to see the vision come to life.”