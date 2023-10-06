Pablo Picasso painting estimated to fetch 120m dollars goes on display in London

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pablo Picasso painting estimated to fetch 120m dollars goes on display in London

By Press Association
Pablo Picasso’s 1932 masterpiece is on display at Sotheby’s in London (Aaron Chown/PA)
Pablo Picasso's 1932 masterpiece is on display at Sotheby's in London (Aaron Chown/PA)

Pablo Picasso’s 1932 masterpiece Femme A La Montre is set to go on display at Sotheby’s in London and is estimated to fetch in excess of 120 million US dollars (£98 million) at auction.

The work was owned by art patron and collector Emily Fisher Landau and it depicts Picasso’s “golden muse” Marie-Therese Walter, a woman who formed the subject of many of Picasso’s portraits and who was known to have had an affair with the painter.

The oil on canvas painting forms part of the exhibition, The Emily Fisher Landau Collection: An Era Defined, which will takes place at Sotheby’s from Saturday October 7 to Wednesday October 11.

Sotheby’s Frieze Sales
Pablo Picasso’s 1932 masterpiece Femme A La Montre (Aaron Chown/PA)

Ms Fisher Landau bought the Picasso painting in 1968 at the start of her collecting journey.

The travelling exhibition will also open in Paris, Taipei and Los Angeles and has already been to Dubai and Hong Kong.

Other artists to feature in the collection include American painter and sculptor Jasper Johns, Dutch-American artist Willem de Kooning, American painter and printmaker Robert Rauschenberg, abstract painter Mark Rothko as well as Edward Ruscha and Andy Warhol, who were both associated with the pop art movement.

Sotheby’s Frieze Sales
The piece is estimated to fetch in excess of 120 million US dollars (Aaron Chown/PA)

John’s 1986 oil on canvas art work Flags, depicting two American flags, features in the exhibition as does  Rauschenberg’s 1962 silkscreen painting which is estimated to sell at auction for between eight million and 12 million dollars.

The collection, estimated to bring in well over 400 million (£327 million) dollars, will be offered for sale at Sotheby’s New York in two dedicated auctions on November 8 and 9.