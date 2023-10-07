British screenwriter and film director Terence Davies dies after ‘short illness’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lifestyle

British screenwriter and film director Terence Davies dies after ‘short illness’

By Press Association
Terence Davies (Ian West/PA)
Terence Davies (Ian West/PA)

British screenwriter and film director Terence Davies has died aged 77 following a “short illness”, his manager has said.

Davies established himself on the cinematic map in the late 1970s and early 1980s with his trilogy of autobiographical films titled Children, Madonna And Child, Death And Transfiguration – and went on to make nine more feature films.

Most recently, Slow Horses star Jack Lowden and Doctor Who’s Peter Capaldi led his Netflix drama Benediction, based on the life of English poet Siegfried Sassoon, also starring late actor Julian Sands.

Of Time and the City world premiere
Film director Terence Davies (centre) arrives at the Liverpool premiere of his film Of Time And The City (Bob Collier/PA)

Manager John Taylor said in a statement given to the PA news agency: “I am deeply saddened to announce the death of Terence Davies, who died peacefully at home in his sleep after a short illness on Saturday October 7 2023.”

The statement added the Latin words “Umbra Sumus”, from poet Horace, and an extract from British writer Christina Rossetti’s poem titled When I Am Dead, My Dearest – both of which had significance to Davies.

Born in Liverpool, Davies worked as a clerk in a shipping office and a book-keeper in an accountancy firm for 10 years before enrolling at the Coventry Drama school in 1973.

In 1988, the filmmaker won the Cannes International Critics Prize for Distant Voices, Still Lives – a film drawn from his own family memories of a working class life in 1940s and 1950s Liverpool.

A host of famous faces have also starred in his films, including Sex Education star Gillian Anderson – who played socialite Lily Bart in Davies’ 2000 adaptation of Edith Wharton’s The House Of Mirth.

SHOWBIZ Anderson 3
With Gillian Anderson (David Cheskin/PA)

While Oscar-winner Rachel Weisz played Hester Collyer in Davies’ 2011 adaption of Terence Rattigan’s 1952 play The Deep Blue Sea, about a forbidden love and the fear of loneliness.

British model and actress Agyness Deyn played Chris Guthrie in his 2015 adaption of Lewis Grassic Gibbon’s Sunset Song, about her journey from schoolgirl to womanhood, and motherhood to widowhood – set after the first World War.

And in 2016, Sex And The City star Cynthia Nixon played 19th century poet Emily Dickinson in A Quiet Passion, written and directed by Davies.