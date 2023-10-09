Author and playwright David Benedictus dies aged 85

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Author and playwright David Benedictus dies aged 85

By Press Association
David Benedictus was 85 (Family handout)
David Benedictus was 85 (Family handout)

Author and playwright David Benedictus has died suddenly at the age of 85, his family has said.

The writer was best known for novels including the Eton-set The Fourth Of June, which he adapted into a West End play, and You’re A Big Boy Now, which was turned into a 1966 film directed by Francis Ford Coppola.

He also wrote the 2009 Winnie The Pooh book Return To The Hundred Acre Wood, a sequel to The House at Pooh Corner and the first Pooh book since 1928.

Benedictus previously wrote and produced an audio adaptation of AA Milne’s Winnie The Pooh stories in the 1990s, which inspired him to write two Pooh short stories of his own, which he submitted to the trustees of the Milne estate.

David Benedictus (Family handout)

These eventually became the stories in Return To The Hundred Acre Wood.

He wrote more than 20 other books, including the Cambridge-set Floating Down To Camelot and his memoir Dropping Names.

The author also earned fame with his guide to winning at the racetrack, Uncle Ernie’s System, which ran to 38 editions.

Benedictus worked extensively for the BBC on its drama and entertainment programmes, working as editor of readings for BBC Radio from 1989 to 1995.

He has also produced music programmes for Radio 2, including a series on film music.

His family has remembered him as “a gifted chess player, an enthusiastic pianist and creative parker,” adding: “David overflowed with optimism, generosity and fun.

“Up to the end, he was still full of projects, including his unstaged musical, The Happy Hypocrite, and a series he dreamed of recording about his years at the BBC.

“When asked how he was doing, he always said: ‘As well as I deserve.’ And his final tip in the Grand National romped home at 16 to 1.”

Benedictus is survived by his four children, including the barrister Jolyon Maugham, son Leo, and daughters Chloe and Jessica, and his six grandchildren, as well as his former wife Yvonne Antrobus.