Guitar played by Kurt Cobain at Nirvana’s last performance to go to auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Guitar played by Kurt Cobain at Nirvana’s last performance to go to auction

By Press Association
The guitar used by Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain during the band’s famous MTV Unplugged in New York concert is going under the hammer (Julien’s Auctions/PA)
The guitar used by Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain during the band’s famous MTV Unplugged in New York concert is going under the hammer (Julien’s Auctions/PA)

A guitar played by Kurt Cobain at Nirvana’s last performance is estimated to fetch between one million to two million US dollars (£820,000 to £1.64 million) at auction.

Julien’s Auctions has announced a line-up of rock ‘n’ roll items to mark its 20-year anniversary, including Eric Clapton’s guitar The Fool and Cobain’s SkyStang I.

Cobain’s blue Fender Mustang electric guitar was used during Nirvana’s 1993 to 1994 tour dates, up to the band’s final performance with Cobain at Terminal Einz in Munich in March 1994, which took place just over a month before the singer’s death.

Played, Worn and Torn Rock N' Roll Iconic Guitars & Memorabilia Nov. 16-18, 2023 (photo credit Julien's Auctions)
SkyStang I (Julien’s Auctions/PA)

A Fender Stratocaster, also played by Cobain, is expected to be auctioned for between 500,000 to 700,000 dollars (£409,393 to £573,150).

The cream electric guitar was smashed at the end of Nirvana’s performance in Buenos Aires in 1992 and the body includes the band members’ signatures and a poem by Dave Grohl written within a heart-shaped bubble.

The poem reads: “Hello. My name is Dave. I like rave. It’ll drive me to my grave. But I’m not dumb. I play drums with two green thumbs and a sour plumb that makes the roof of my mouth numb – David.”

Other Cobain items on offer include his signature distressed and patched Levi’s button-fly blue jeans with rips, a button-front argyle cardigan as well as his cassette tapes with handwritten notes, a pack of cigarettes, an In Utero promotion poster and more.

Headlining the auction stage for the collection Played, Worn And Torn: Rock N Roll Iconic Guitars And Memorabilia is Clapton’s 1964 Gibson SG electric guitar, The Fool, which is also estimated to fetch between one million and two million dollars.

Other sale highlights include a restored 1977 Lincoln Continental Mark V owned by Elvis Presley and an original 1966 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray owned and driven by Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash.

Played, Worn and Torn Rock N' Roll Iconic Guitars & Memorabilia Nov. 16-18, 2023 (photo credit Julien's Auctions)
A cape worn by Dolly Parton (Julien’s Auctions/PA)

A cape custom made and worn on stage by Dolly Parton during the 1970s will also go on sale, as will Sinead O’Connor’s access-all-areas personal artist credentials/badge laminate issued to her and worn on stage at her performance at the Bob Dylan 30th Anniversary Concert Celebration in 1992.

Darren Julien, president and founder of Julien’s, said: “For Julien’s two-decade anniversary, we’re turning it up to 20 with this definitive music auction of a lifetime that encompasses all genres from classic rock, punk, hard rock, metal, progressive, grunge, rap, country, the blues and beyond.

“From the stage to studio, we’ve curated over 1,000 of the most culturally significant and historically important music artefacts ever to be offered for sale to the public. It has been our privilege and honour to be entrusted in preserving the legacy of rock and roll through the years at our annual tentpole auction event which we are excited to hold.”

Played, Worn And Torn: Rock N Roll Iconic Guitars And Memorabilia will launch with a special evening session on Thursday November 16 and traditional sessions on Friday November 17 and Saturday November 18 at Hard Rock Cafe Nashville, with some of the proceeds going to mental health initiative Kicking The Stigma.

Before the auction, an exhibition tour will travel to London, taking place from October 17 to October 22 at Hard Rock Cafe, Piccadilly Circus.