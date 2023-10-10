Michael Armitage print unveiled as new artwork for diplomatic buildings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Michael Armitage print unveiled as new artwork for diplomatic buildings

By Press Association
The print was inspired by Michael Armitage’s own experiences of grief and the piece is named after the Hindu cremation ceremony practised in Bali (David Parry/PA)
A new print exploring the complexities of grief by Kenyan-born British artist Michael Armitage is to be displayed in diplomatic buildings.

Each year a British artist is commissioned to produce a print to go on show in government buildings.

The artist’s print, Ngaben, was unveiled on Tuesday morning at 10 Downing Street as it was awarded the 2023 Robson Orr TenTen Award, presented by the Government Art Collection (GAC), a national collection of British art that is displayed around the world.

Ngaben is a Hindu cremation ceremony practised in Bali and Armitage’s lithograph was inspired by his personal experiences of grief after the death of a friend in Indonesia.

Robson Orr TenTen Award
Sybil Robson Orr and Matthew Orr unveil Michael Armitage’s artwork Ngaben (David Parry/PA)

Mask-like faces crowd the bottom of the print, while two women hold each other as they watch the flames.

Talking about the piece, Armitage said: “Culture exists in the most difficult moments of people’s lives, at points at which they grieve and points at which they experience loss, it exists in celebration.

“It’s a reminder that we’re not here as isolated individuals, we’re here as something greater, and we have a responsibility to each other.

“For me, that’s really what it is to be an artist … it’s a very hard thing to quantify but it’s entirely necessary.”

Armitage, who was born in Nairobi in 1984 to a Yorkshire father and Kenyan mother, is best known for his oil paintings on Lubugo bark cloth, used by the Baganda people in Uganda to make burial shrouds, and his work often weaves narratives drawn from media and popular culture.

Robson Orr TenTen Award
Sybil Robson Orr, Matthew Orr, Eliza Gluckman and Baron Stephen Parkinson at No 10 Downing Street with previous winners of the Robson Orr TenTen Award (David Parry/PA)

The award is a 10-year scheme, started in 2018 with the support of philanthropists Sybil Robson Orr and Matthew Orr, which commissions a unique limited edition print by a leading British artist each year.

Previous artists who have won the award and had their prints displayed across the globe include Lubaina Himid, who won in 2021 for her work exploring colonialism, and Rachel Whiteread, who won in 2022 with a Covid-inspired piece.

The Government Art Collection is given 15 editions of the print to put on display in UK Government buildings, and the sale of 11 editions helps raise funds for the collection to support emerging artists in Britain.

Discussing Armitage’s art work, Robson Orr said she was “really blown away” by the print and expressed its importance for students in their education programme.

Eliza Gluckman, director of the GAC, said: “Michael Armitage’s moving print marks the importance of international and intergenerational peer support of artists.”