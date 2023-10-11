Jada Pinkett Smith: I thought Oscars slap was a skit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Jada Pinkett Smith: I thought Oscars slap was a skit

By Press Association
Jada Pinkett Smith (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Jada Pinkett Smith (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Jada Pinkett Smith has said she thought “This is a skit”, when her husband Will Smith stormed the stage and slapped Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars ceremony.

The actress also revealed she and Smith had been separated for six years at the time of the incident.

Smith, who was nominated for the best actor prize and went on to win, took the stage and slapped the comedian, who was hosting the ceremony, after he made a joke about his wife’s hair-loss.

The 94th Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith after his Oscar win (Doug Peters/PA)

Pinkett Smith, who was seated next to Smith in the front row, told People magazine: “I thought, ‘This is a skit’.

“I was like, ‘There’s no way that Will hit him.

“It wasn’t until Will started to walk back to his chair that I even realised it wasn’t a skit.”

She added that the first words she uttered to husband once they were alone after the show were “Are you OK?”

The marriage between Smith and Pinkett Smith has long been the subject of much speculation and the actress told the magazine: “We’re still figuring it out.

She said they had been separated for six years before the Oscars in 2022, adding: “We’ve been doing some really heavy-duty work together.

“We just got deep love for each other and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us.”

Pinkett Smit has previously denied the couple have an open relationship and speculation about the state of their marriage reached fever pitch in 2020, when Pinkett Smith revealed she had had an “entanglement” with singer August Alsina.

Pinkett Smith also addressed her mental health struggles, saying: “When I turned 40, I was in so much pain. I couldn’t figure a way out besides death. So I made a plan.”

She added: “While I was really living the dream, I hit a huge wall — a massive amount of depression.

“I think that I looked at having outside sources to supplement for the voids that I was feeling inside.”

She said the “voices” were incoming. “‘Just kill yourself. You’re not worth anything, you ain’t s***.

“I started looking for places, cliffs where I could have an accident, because I didn’t want my kids to think that their mother had committed suicide.”

She said she found relief in the form of ayahuasca ceremonies, where a leader supplies a plant-based psychedelic drug, usually brewed into a tea to drink, and guides the subject through hallucinations.

She said: “Ayahuasca helped me, it gave me a new intimate relationship with myself that I had never had before”, adding that the first time she took the drug, “the suicidal thoughts completely went away”.