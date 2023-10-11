Queen celebrates poetry charity anniversary with famous faces

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Queen celebrates poetry charity anniversary with famous faces

By Press Association
Camilla (right) and Helena Bonham Carter had a lengthy chat at the reception (Yui Mok/PA)
The Queen mingled with several famous faces as she celebrated the anniversary of a poetry charity.

Camilla hosted a reception to mark 30 years of the Forward Arts Foundation at Clarence House on Wednesday evening.

She was joined by actresses Helena Bonham Carter – who read a poem to the guests – and Natascha McElhone, as well as other supporters and previous winners of the Forward Prizes for Poetry.

Royal reception at Clarence House
Helena Bonham Carter read out a poem during the reception (Yui Mok/PA)

The charity promotes public knowledge, understanding and enjoyment of poetry in the UK and Ireland through its programmes, which include National Poetry Day.

It aims to better understand and advocate for how poetry can help young people’s wellbeing and support and sustain the work of poets, particularly those under-represented, across the country.

Camilla, wearing a blue peacock print silk dress by Fiona Clare, greeted and spoke with all the guests in turn at the reception, accompanied by Forward Arts Foundation founder William Sieghart.

Speaking about having a passion for poetry, Camilla told one guest: “It’s never too late to start.”

Mr Sieghart then gave a speech to the guests about the charity’s origins and its position today, and said the work was “something I’m amazingly proud of”.

The Queen (right) meets Natascha McElhone during the reception
Harry Potter and Sweeney Todd actress Bonham Carter then rounded off the reception with a reading of a poem by William Stafford called Yes.

Mr Sieghart told the PA news agency: “It’s remarkable the journey that poetry has been on in those 30 years, because when I began it was a slightly forgotten art form and not something that people really talked about.

“But, in a way, it’s our greatest cultural export to the world.”

He said that having the Queen’s involvement with the Forward Arts Foundation was “marvellous” and “proof of the pudding” that the charity was delivering on its ambitions.

Royal reception at Clarence House
Camilla talking with William Sieghart, founder of the Forward Arts Foundation (Yui Mok/PA)

The charity also annually runs the Forward Prizes for Poetry and the Forward Book of Poetry, an anthology of the year’s best poems.

A separate anthology, called Poems of the Decade, is studied by 8,000 students at A-level.

Bonham Carter told the PA news agency she was a big fan of and had a long association with poetry.

She said: “[William Sieghart and the charity] have single-handedly, together with the Forward Prizes, brought poetry more into people’s minds as a very necessary, fantastic and essential thing.”

Bonham Carter added she “loved the fact that the Queen loves words” and said poetry was “totally therapeutic and great for mental health”.