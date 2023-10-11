Paloma Faith on ‘difficult and harrowing’ break-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment Music

Paloma Faith on ‘difficult and harrowing’ break-up

By Press Association
Paloma Faith has spoken about the end of her relationship (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Paloma Faith has spoken about her “difficult and harrowing” feelings at the end of a long-term relationship.

The 42-year-old English singer, known for hits such as Only Love Can Hurt Like This and Changing, shares two daughters with French artist Leyman Lahcine.

She appeared on BBC’s The One Show on Wednesday to talk about her latest album The Glorification Of Sadness.

Faith said: “I think the whole album, which is due out early next year, was difficult (to write), because it’s like how do you write about anything else if all you’re thinking about is the biggest moment in your life?

“Obviously there’s children involved and it’s a bit of a different experience for me breaking up with someone than just the cut and runs of youth.

“It feels difficult, it feels harrowing, it feels like I’m scared and I want to be really careful because I’m very protective of my family.

“I think my family has changed shape as opposed to ended, but yes this is kind of an autobiographical moment and I’m actually more terrified talking about it and presenting it than I have with any other thing.

“Because in the past when you break up with someone you haven’t got kids with you’re just like ‘argh, screw you, I’m just going to tell the world you’re awful’.

“It’s different and it’s difficult, but I’m proud of the body of work that’s coming out.”

The pop star last released a studio record, called  Infinite Things, in November 2020.

When asked about her three-year break from new music, Faith said: “Everyone calls it a break, don’t they?… I wouldn’t say it was a break, I’ve been working frantically and raising children and stuff but yeah, (it’s a) new era.”

She also spoke about her new single How You Leave A Man, saying: “People keep saying to me: ‘I feel ostracised’.

“I just want to put the message out there that you can just leave man for the weekend as well, doesn’t need to be permanent… (For) people getting offended at home, I don’t always mean permanently.”