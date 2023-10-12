Cult film Withnail And I will be brought to the stage in Birmingham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cult film Withnail And I will be brought to the stage in Birmingham

By Press Association
Comedy writer and director Bruce Robinson created Withnail And I (Myung Jung Kim/PA)
Cult film Withnail And I is being brought to the stage in Birmingham after being adapted for the theatre by its creator.

Bruce Robinson wrote and directed the 1987 tragi-comedy, which follows hapless actors battling alcoholism and poverty who decide to take a trip to the country to escape their cold and messy Camden flat in London.

Originally an adaption of an unpublished novel by Robinson, the story will again be re-done, this time for the Birmingham Repertory Theatre in May.

Organisers say this will be the “world premiere of the first ever stage adaption of the cult film classic”.

Directed by artistic director of Birmingham Rep, Sean Foley, the show will bring to life the posh Withnail and the more straight-laced narrator, referred to as I in the film and titled in the screenplay as Marwood.

Foley, whose productions of The Play What I Wrote and The Right Size In Do You Come Here Often? have won Olivier Awards, said: “Hilarious, tragic and wild, Withnail And I is a comedy like no other, and I’m thrilled to be working with the legendary Bruce Robinson to bring it to life on stage.

“In fact, where better for the extraordinarily funny tale of two unemployed actors who go on holiday, ‘by mistake’?

“Rightly regarded as one of the finest British film’s ever made, our world premiere stage version brings to life the classic dialogue, the insane situations, and above all the boozy, irresistibly hilarious relationship of one of the most famous slacker duos ever created.”

60th BFI London Film Festival – Mindhorn Screening
Sean Foley will direct the play (Ian West/PA)

The original production gave birth to the careers of Richard E Grant, who would later be nominated for an Oscar for 2018 crime biopic Can You Ever Forgive Me?, and Doctor Who: The Movie star Paul McGann.

It features Withnail (Grant) and Marwood (McGann), who have arguments over their housekeeping, and the only visitor to their flat, their drug dealer Danny (Ralph Brown).

They decide to travel to uncle Monty’s (Richard Griffiths) cottage near Penrith in Cumbria, where they encounter unfriendly locals.

During the visit Monty surprises the pair and attempts a romantic relationship with Marwood.

The movie has regularly featured on polls of great films, including a British Film Institute’s ranking of the top 100 British films, and has been applauded by critics.

Robinson, who has often said the story is inspired by him trying to make a living as an actor while living in London, received an Oscar nod for his screenplay for The Killing Fields in 1984.

He also went on to direct Hunter S Thompson adaption The Rum Diary, starring Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, in 2011 and to write 1998 drama Return To Paradise, featuring Joaquin Phoenix and Vince Vaughn.

Withnail And I will come to the Birmingham Rep from May 3 until May 25 2024.

Casting details will be announced in due course.