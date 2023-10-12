Steph McGovern misses start of her Channel 4 show due to train delays

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Steph McGovern misses start of her Channel 4 show due to train delays

By Press Association
Steph McGovern missed the start of her show due to train delays (Yui Mok/PA)
Steph McGovern missed the start of her show due to train delays (Yui Mok/PA)

Steph McGovern missed the start of her Channel 4 daytime show due to delays on her train journey to Leeds.

The 41-year-old presenter had been at the Attitude Awards in London on Wednesday night before travelling back to host Steph’s Packed Lunch on Thursday.

She documented her delays in Instagram stories showing her in a LNER service alongside fellow presenter Ashley James.

McGovern said their train was running 90 minutes late before being terminated at Grantham, which is around 80 miles (130 km) from Leeds Dock – where Steph’s Packed Lunch is filmed.

They then took a taxi – which they said had to be swapped out for another cab in Doncaster – while TV chef and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Simon Rimmer took on presenting the start of the programme.

Strictly Come Dancing Launch 2017 – London
Simon Rimmer stepped in and presented the Channel 4 show after Steph McGovern was delayed (Matt Crossick/PA)

Phoning into her show during the consumer affairs segment, she said: “I’m excited to be on Simon’s Packed Lunch, can’t believe this… We were coming up from London because I was at the Attitude Awards last night, great night. I didn’t actually drink – or did I?

“(I) jumped on the train this morning, I was on the 7.03 (service) and then not long into it, it stopped (and) came to a shuddering halt, I threw a coffee all over myself, a cold one, an ice one, so no injuries but I smell and I’m damp.

“The train stopped, an hour and a half later we still hadn’t moved, we ended up getting booted off at Grantham… our taxi driver had to stop because he had to pick up an old woman that he didn’t want to let down… so had to swap cars… (and) we’re now on the final car on our way.

“What I want to know is the compensation, man?”

McGovern was told by Gareth Shaw, deputy editor of the MoneySavingExpert website, that she would be entitled to delay repay compensation.

According to Channel 4, McGovern arrived at 12.30pm after missing the first 30 minutes of her show.

Rimmer told audiences: “Welcome back to Simon’s Packed Lunch” before McGovern arrived and took over her show again.

A spokesperson for LNER said: “Unfortunately, due to a fault with the signalling system earlier today, there has been disruption on the East Coast Main Line.

“Our social media channels include information about this disruption, including an apology for any inconvenience caused.”

Steph’s Packed Lunch is on weekdays from midday on Channel 4.