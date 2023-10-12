Yvette Fielding claims she was ‘bullied’ on Blue Peter set

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Yvette Fielding claims she was ‘bullied’ on Blue Peter set

By Press Association
Yvette Fielding (Peter Byrne/PA)
Presenter Yvette Fielding has claimed that she was “bullied” when she worked on children’s TV programme Blue Peter.

The 55-year-old presenter joined the BBC’s long-running TV show when she was a teenager in 1987.

During an episode of the podcast Celebrity Catch-Up: Life After That Thing I Did, Fielding claimed that TV producer Biddy Baxter, who introduced the show’s badges in 1963 and contributed to the early start of the programme, had been “incredibly cruel”.

The BBC has declined to comment on the Most Haunted star’s claims and Baxter has been approached for a response.

Fielding spoke to Genevieve Hassan on the podcast and discussed what it felt like always trying to please Baxter.

“It was like being beaten by a parent”, she said. “It was like every time I did what I thought was right, she’d come back and she’d say something awful or she’d just berate me in front of other people and it was just absolutely soul destroying.”

Speaking further on her experience at Blue Peter, she said: “I’d been pushed to the absolute limit and I was ready to get in my car and drive back home to Cheshire.

“I had just had enough of being bullied, which is what I was.”

Fielding claimed Baxter compelled her to show her skin condition, vitiligo – which causes patches on the skin, on TV and also said that producers would phone her to make sure she was in bed to meet a curfew of 9pm.

She said: “I had no say in the matter. It was ‘You will go on television and you will pull your skirt up, show your legs, show where your vitiligo…’

“I mean, I was mortified, absolutely mortified.”

She added: “We had sackfuls of letters coming in from children with skin disorders saying that they feel a little bit more confident…. so she was so right on so many things.

She went on: “I mean you wouldn’t be allowed to get away with that now, you can’t force a TV presenter to bare their flesh.”

Fielding also said: “I wasn’t given any training. I wasn’t told how to present, I wasn’t given any tips. I was basically left on my own, to just get on with it and it wasn’t a pleasant first year and that’s all I’ll say on it, it was very, very hard.”

Following Baxter’s departure, she said she had “an absolute blast” on the series and said that the producer made her “stronger” in the long run.

Fielding said: “When I think about it… the amount of awful people within the television industry and I always thank Biddy because I think if it wasn’t for her, there’s no way I would have stood up and basically told them where to go and been incredibly strong and just got on with it.

“And she did that. She gave me the balls to do that. And so I thank her for that. There’s no bitterness there whatsoever. In fact it’s the other way.”

Fielding left Blue Peter in 1992. She has appeared in 1990s soap Byker Grove and was a presenter on British paranormal TV programme Most Haunted.