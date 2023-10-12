Prince of Wales given Blue Peter badge for launching environmental prize

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Prince of Wales given Blue Peter badge for launching environmental prize

By Press Association
The Prince of Wales looks at a wall showing drawings and writing about the environment by Blue Peter fans (Andrew Parsons/Kensington Palace/PA)
The Prince of Wales has been given a Blue Peter badge for launching a prize that finds environmental solutions to repair the planet.

William will receive his green badge from Blue Peter presenter Joel Mawhinney during the 65th birthday special episode of the long-running CBBC children’s programme on Friday.

Previous recipients of the badge include naturalists Sir David Attenborough and Chris Packham as well as climate campaigner Greta Thunberg and The Last Of Us star Bella Ramsey.

Matt Baker, Abby Cook, Lindsey Russell, Henry the dog, Radzi Chinyanganya and Joel Mawhinney.
William launched his Earthshot Prize in 2021 to discover and scale up green technology with the winners in five categories – also known as Earthshots – receiving £1 million each to develop their ideas.

He has also done the foreword to a children’s book, called The Earthshot Prize: A Handbook For Dreamers And Thinkers: Solutions To Repair Our Planet, which was published on Thursday.

Co-authored by Jonnie Hughes and Colin Butfield, it aims to inspire young people to develop their own ideas to help the Earth.

Gold Blue Peter badges – the programme’s highest award – were presented to the King and Queen ahead of Eurovision this year, and the current Prince and Princess of Wales were recipients of the same honour in 2017.

While receiving his latest badge, William will help Mawhinney show off a wall featuring drawings and letters sent in by viewers themed around nature and the environment.

Mawhinney, who is also a magician, will also show the Prince of Wales a card trick.

Royal visit to Liverpool
The King and the Queen with Blue Peter presenters ahead of Eurovision (Phil Noble/PA)

During the Blue Peter 65th birthday special, footballer turned pundit Alex Scott, Match Of The Day host Gary Lineker, former Paralympian Ellie Simmonds and fitness instructor Joe Wicks will also celebrate the founding of the show.

A happy birthday Blue Peter message will be featured on the BT Tower in London and former presenters Matt Baker, Lindsey Russell and Radzi Chinyanganya will make an appearance in the Salford studio.

Other celebrations this year include a new book badge designed by Sir Quentin Blake, best known for his lengthy collaboration with Roald Dahl, and a collaboration with science fiction series Doctor Who that will see 500 fans receive a winners’ badge next month.

The BBC said Monday is the date of the 65th anniversary of the first broadcast of the programme and this year also marks the 60th birthday of the Blue Peter badges which were introduced in June 1963.

Other badges include book, blue, sport silver, green, purple, orange, gold and music.

The episode with William will be shown at 5pm on Friday on CBBC and BBC iPlayer.