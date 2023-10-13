Big Brother housemate up for eviction says ‘oldest people’ are at risk of going

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Big Brother housemate up for eviction says ‘oldest people’ are at risk of going

By Press Association
From Initial TVBig Brother on ITV2 and ITVXPictured: Farida.This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/termsFor further information please contact:michael.taiwo1@itv.com
From Initial TVBig Brother on ITV2 and ITVXPictured: Farida.This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/termsFor further information please contact:michael.taiwo1@itv.com

A Big Brother housemate that has been put up for eviction will say that their fellow contestants are trying to get out the “oldest people” during Friday’s episode of the ITV2 show.

The public will get to decide if Kerry or Farida will go home after they are chosen for eviction by their fellow housemates.

Kerry will receive five nominations from the housemates, whilst Farida will be given eight.

Kerry from Big Brother
Kerry could be the first contestant evicted from the Big Brother house (Big Brother/Initial/ITV)

Following news that they are up for eviction, Farida will tell Kerry: “All the youngsters stuck together and they got out the oldest people.”

After she sees Olivia laughing, Farida says: “Don’t laugh ‘cos that’s not nice.”

Olivia responds: “I’m not laughing at that, but you’re making it out as if we’ve all grouped together.”

“No, that’s exactly what happened,” Farida responds, before Olivia says: “I can’t be arsed with that… f****** hell.”

Elsewhere, Jenkin suspects Kerry is not handling the news quite as well as she appears, telling Big Brother: “I reckon, it’s gonna brew and the more that Kerry is saying she’s not bothered it’s going to sort of start to seem like she is… which might wind up Farida.”

“It’s like the battle of the titans isn’t it, the two maternal figures.”

Big Brother
The new cast of Big Brother (Big Brother/Initial/ITV)

In nominations Farida will be accused of being “rude”, “hard work”, “selfish” and is said to have “a hidden agenda”.

One housemate will claim she is “opinionated on something she doesn’t even have the perspective on”, and her inability to remember her fellow housemates’ names will also come under fire.

Meanwhile, Kerry will be labelled “loud”, “overpowering” and “patronising” by certain housemates, and one housemate will say: “She’s a grown woman who needs to get it together and deal with it.”

The evictee will have their first live interview immediately after they leave, on Big Brother: Late & Live at 10pm on ITV2.

Big Brother will air this Friday at 9pm on ITV2.