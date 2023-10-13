First contestant evicted from Big Brother house revealed

A Big Brother contestant has become the first to be evicted from the revamped reality TV show.

During the latest episode of the ITV2 series, make-up artist Farida complained to NHS manager Kerry, who was also up for elimination, that “all the youngsters stuck together and they got out the oldest people”.

Essex-based Kerry received five nominations from the housemates, whilst Farida from Wolverhampton had been given eight.

Spoiler alert: The first Housemate has officially been evicted! 👀 Tell us what you think (without spoilers!) #BBLL #BBUK pic.twitter.com/N5PmG3Bi3p — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) October 13, 2023

Farida, who said she wanted to join the Big Brother house because Asian culture and Asian women are “underrepresented on TV”, was then eliminated on Friday after a public vote.

Both Kerry and Farida had clashes in the house, and on the after show, Big Brother: Late & Live, the evicted housemate claimed Kerry “was almost trying to befriend the youngsters in there”.

Farida also said: “She (Kerry) would (tell housemates): ‘Oh, she reminds me of me when I was 23’.

“Almost like she related to be that 23-year-old or that 18-year-old… I would think to myself ‘oh my god… or ‘there are children that have tantrums, you’re having these mini tantrums’… well then she admitted she’s a drama queen.”

She added that during her time on the show Kerry would “walk off and then start crying” if she tried to speak out about issues.

During the latest programme, hosted by AJ Odudu and Will Best, Farida expressed her frustration at dancer Olivia for laughing at her.

She told her: “Don’t laugh (because) that’s not nice.”

Olivia responded saying: “I’m not laughing at that, but you’re making it out as if we’ve all grouped together.”

“No, that’s exactly what happened,” Farida responds, before Olivia said: “I can’t be arsed with that… f****** hell.”

When the housemates nominated Farida, they accused her of being “rude”, “hard work”, “selfish” and having “a hidden agenda”.

Meanwhile, Kerry was labelled “loud”, “overpowering” and “patronising” by certain housemate.

Contestants are hoping to win a £100,000 cash prize.

Big Brother continues on Sunday at 9pm on ITV2.