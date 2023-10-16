Lewis Capaldi among nominees for Bafta favourite Scot on screen award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Lewis Capaldi among nominees for Bafta favourite Scot on screen award

By Press Association
Lewis Capaldi, one of this year’s nominees, pictured at Glastonbury 2023 (Yui Mok/PA)
Lewis Capaldi, one of this year’s nominees, pictured at Glastonbury 2023 (Yui Mok/PA)

Singer Lewis Capaldi and actor Brian Cox are among the six stars who have been shortlisted for Bafta Scotland’s audience award.

The public can vote for their favourite screen stars in the Scotland Audience Award for Favourite Scot on Screen.

On Monday, Bafta Scotland, in partnership with Screen Scotland, revealed this year’s six finalists.

Capaldi was shortlisted for his documentary How I’m Feeling Now, while Cox was nominated for his performance in the Succession TV series.

ITV Palooza 2021 – London
Lauren Lyle has been nominated for her role in Karen Pirie (Credit: Ian West/PA)

Tony Curran made the shortlist for his turn in the two-part TV drama, Mayflies, as did Lauren Lyle for her role in crime series Karen Pirie.

Meryl Williams has been made a finalist for her role in The Traitors game show and Hamza Yassin, winner of last year’s Strictly Come Dancing, also made the cut.

The Audience Award for Favourite Scot on Screen is the only Bafta Scotland award the public can vote on.

The nominees were selected by an independent jury of Scottish media and culture experts.

The public can vote up until 5pm on Monday October 30 and the winner will be revealed at the Bafta Scotland awards ceremony in Glasgow on Sunday November 19.

Bafta Scotland director, Jude MacLaverty, said: “The six nominees announced today have captured the hearts and minds of viewing audiences over the past year.

“It is almost guaranteed that we have all discussed at least a couple (if not all) of these names on our socials and with our friends and work colleagues – they all created watercooler moments of brilliance and emotion.

“It’s now over to you, the public, to vote for your favourite Scot on Screen from this past year. Get voting.”