First look images of The Crown depict Diana and Dodi Fayed’s blossoming romance

The blossoming relationship between Diana, Princess of Wales and Dodi Fayed has been teased in first look images from the final season of The Crown.

The sixth series of the hit royal drama will be released in two parts, with the first instalment of four episodes launching on November 16 and part two airing on December 14.

Diana and Dodi in The Crown (Daniel Escale/Netflix)

On Monday, the streaming giant released a selection of images which include a picture of Diana on a yacht belonging to business tycoon Mohamed Al Fayed.

The billionaire’s relationship with the royal family was depicted in season five of The Crown, where Mr Al Fayed (Salim Daw) was seen getting to know Diana – played by Elizabeth Debicki.

Diana on the yacht (Daniel Escale/Netlfix)

Mr Al Fayed had invited Diana and her sons – Prince Harry and Prince William – to holiday with him on the Al Fayed yacht alongside his film producer son Dodi (Khalid Abdalla) where they were followed by the paparazzi.

Speaking in April, Debicki said: “I think it’s a really unique challenge as an actor, to portray those days.

“I really just trusted in Peter’s emotional blueprint that he created for us to follow.

“It’s his interpretation and I think it made emotional sense to me, so I clung to that. Because, obviously, it’s devastating and it’s fraught and we can never know.”

Meanwhile, British actor Abdalla described it as “the honour of my life” to play Dodi and “to be part of this project”.

(Daniel Esccale/Netflix)

The hit royal drama will also see stars Imelda Staunton and Dominic West return as Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles respectively.

Staunton, who took the role over from Olivia Colman and Claire Foy to play the Queen, said: “I’ve been living with her for a long time so, if anything, I felt more comfortable this time.

“I love her stillness and her ability to not be thrown by everything that must have constantly – throughout her whole life – gone on around her.”

Imelda Staunton as the Queen (Netflix)

While West added: “I think he’s got real sadness to him and real compassion and what’s great about The Crown is that you see these public figures in private.

“I suspect in private he’s quite emotional, well that’s the way I played him anyway… I think, hopefully, what comes out is compassionate but relatively well balanced.

(Netflix)

“I talked to a lot of people who have met him because he’s met a lot of people, he’s met probably more than anyone except the Queen and Prince Philip. Almost everyone has extremely warm, kind things to say about him.”

A sombre image of Mr Al Fayed in an armchair was included in the first look pictures, as well as Diana in the sunshine with William (Rufus Kampa) and Harry, played by Fflyn Edwards in part one of the drama.

Salim Daw (Netflix)

The two princes are also portrayed alongside their father in another preview image, who is wearing a dark green kilt ensemble and holding a shepherd’s crook.

Actor Daw, who plays Mr Al Fayed, said: “I adore this character. I love him so much and I enjoy portraying him because I love him.

“In this series, he is so human and he’s so colourful. He’s hard sometimes, very hard, funny, like a child – with his son he’s sometimes very, very hard but he has plenty of love for his son and the audience will see that and will feel exactly what I’m talking about.”