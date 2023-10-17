Sir David Attenborough says children need more opportunities to observe nature

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sir David Attenborough says children need more opportunities to observe nature

By Press Association
Sir David Attenborough arrives for the global launch of BBC Studio’s Planet Earth III (Ian West/PA)
Sir David Attenborough has said children should be given more opportunities to observe and understand the natural world.

The naturalist, 97, returns to BBC One on Sunday with a third installment of his hit series Planet Earth, and in an earlier timeslot than usual.

Producers have said they hope this means more children will be able to tune in.

The second series of Planet Earth launched on the BBC in 2016 at 8pm, but the new series will air at 6.15pm.

Sir David, who has two adult children, said parents should give children the opportunity to find moments where they engage with and understand nature.

He said: “The reality is that there are worlds outside the playground and outside human society.

“There is another world out there which operates under a whole different set of rules and at a different pace.

“Children have an instinctive understanding about the way the world operates. If you watch a child at the age of five or six, they are absorbed in looking at how an insect is behaving, how a bee is collecting pollen.

“Simple things that are happening all the time but the degree of attention that a child will give it.

“We as parents should give children that opportunity to find those particular moments in which they understand the natural world.

“By and large, children are better at understanding the natural world and as adults we should be making more opportunities for them to do that.

“Watching a child absorb something which we take for granted and don’t think about is very touching.”

Sir David also issued a warning about the perils of deforestation, saying: “The huge problem is the way we are gobbling up space, and have gobbled up space as though it belongs to us and nobody else.

“And the notion that you should actually have to restrain yourself in order to accommodate the natural world is not one which everybody feels.

“We need to persuade people that it’s quite a selfish thing to do because, apart from anything else, we depend upon the natural world and we had assumed that the natural world was inextinguishable for many, many years and no matter what we did, we could do what we like, because the natural world was always there.

“It is not always there, simply because we have now become such a dominant species in terms of numbers, we have come to realise that we have to live together and not just entirely on the terms that we choose.”

Planet Earth, which has been a ratings hit for the BBC, will return for a third series, with Sir David offering his signature authoritative commentary.

Sharing some insight into how he scripts the episodes, he said: “You mustn’t be too wordy. The one key, I think, is that a picture is more powerful than a spoken word and if you give people the two things, the thing that they remember is the picture. You can’t ignore pictures.

“Having written a commentary the first thing to do is to carefully see what you can get rid of.”

Planet Earth III begins on BBC One and iPlayer on October 22 at 6.15pm.