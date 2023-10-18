Imperial War Museum missing 500 objects ‘shouldn’t cause alarm’ – minister

More than 500 artefacts missing from the Imperial War Museum “shouldn’t cause immediate alarm”, a Government minister has said.

Conservative MP Jane Stevenson grilled the industry and Government about the missing items during a session of the Culture, Media and Sport Committee on Wednesday, which was called in the wake of thefts at the British Museum.

She asked a Government minister: “Are you treating this as an isolated incident just affecting the British Museum.

“We have had 560 objects logged, missing, from the Imperial War Museum, for example, is this a wider issue than just one or two museums?”

Lord Parkinson, parliamentary under-secretary of state for arts and heritage, responded, saying: “We are not treating this in isolation, we have written to our other national museums… to ask for assurances about their processes… and they are being forthcoming about items missing or accounted for in their collections.

“But there are a variety of reasons and explanations for that and I think it’s important on behalf of the sector to stress that some of those numbers shouldn’t cause immediate alarm.”

He added that museums are thinking about security throughout the country following an estimated 2,000 items – including gold jewellery, semi-precious stones and glass – being missing, stolen or damaged from the British Museum.

Maria Balshaw, chairwoman of the National Museums’ Directors Council (NMDC) and director of the Tate art museums and galleries, said: “The Tate has not lost or had any items objects stolen from any of its stores or collections.”

She added that there were “no records” of missing items before or since she was appointed as a director.

Ms Balshaw, who has held a role as director of the Tate since June 2017, also clarified that 559 objects are currently “lost and misplaced” from the Imperial War Museum.

She added that knowing the items are lost gives her “reassurances” the body is across its record keeping.

Ms Balshaw also claimed that the Tate “regularly audits” the collection, made up of under 80,000 items, and all have been catalogued.

“We know where things were, and could identify if they were lost, misplaced or stolen,” she added.

British Museum’s interim director Sir Mark Jones disclosed to MPs on Wednesday, during the CMS committee, that one million artefacts are unregistered at the London-based attraction.

He also said there is increased security measures including governing access to strong rooms and some 350 missing items are in the process of being returned.

The Imperial War Museum has been contacted for comment.