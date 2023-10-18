Coleen Rooney expects ’emotional’ night at Wagatha documentary screening

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Coleen Rooney expects ’emotional’ night at Wagatha documentary screening

By Press Association
Coleen Rooney attends the screening of Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story (Peter Byrne/PA)
Coleen Rooney attends the screening of Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story (Peter Byrne/PA)

Coleen Rooney said she was expecting an “emotional” night as she gathered with friends and family for a screening of her Wagatha documentary.

Rooney was accompanied by her football manager husband Wayne and eldest son Kai, 13, for the screening of Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story at the Everyman cinema in Liverpool on Wednesday.

Rooney’s parents Colette and Tony McLoughlin and other family members attended the screening along with footballers including Phil Jones and Jordan Pickford.

Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story
Jordan Pickford and Megan Davison attend the screening of Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story at the Everyman Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

Rooney said: “I’m so excited. I think it will be emotional because there are some emotional things in there.

“Obviously I’ve watched it so I think I will be a bit nervous of what’s going on around me and their thoughts on it but hopefully they all enjoy it.”

The three-part series tells the story behind the social media post in which Rooney claimed that Rebekah Vardy was the source behind three “false” stories in The Sun featuring fake details she had posted on her private Instagram stories to figure out who was leaking the information.

Vardy, wife of Leicester City footballer Jamie Vardy, sued Rooney for libel but lost the High Court battle after the judge found Rooney’s claims to be “substantially true”.

Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story
(left to right) Kai, Coleen, and Wayne Rooney attend the screening (Peter Byrne/PA)

Asked whether she hoped Vardy watched the show, Rooney said: “That’s up to her.”

The mother-of-four said the decision to film the documentary, which was released on Disney+ on Wednesday, was not an “easy” one.

She said: “I feel like now it’s time to tell my truth and my story.”

She added: “I feel like a massive cloud’s been lifted.

“There was some really low points that I went through and I feel now I can breathe, I can move on with my life.”

The 37-year-old said she had a book due to come out in November and then hoped to move forward.

Tony and Colette McLoughlin attended the screening in Liverpool
Tony and Colette McLoughlin attended the screening in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

She added: “Hopefully by Christmas I’m going to relax and have some time with the family.”

Director Lucy Bird said she wanted the programme to get into Rooney’s “headspace” and “bring the viewer with her”.

She said: “Without trivialising her experience, it’s a bit of a thriller, and that’s why everyone called her Wagatha Christie.

“I wanted everyone to understand why she did what she did, and I hope the series does show that a bit.

“She is quite a special person and her experience in life led her to do this thing in that particular way.

“Also, I wanted to show the process in quite a lot of forensic detail and make a murder-mystery.”